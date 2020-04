“We just have to do the shopping.” Recently many will have called themselves the “lockdowners”: under 65 first and foremost, it goes without saying. Trolleys, disposable gloves and lists diversified according to the recipient have suddenly become essential aids to carrying out one of the rare missions left to the public: among the shelves. There are those who immediately fell into the role and those who, on the other hand, suffered more than others, accustomed to living shopping as a ritual. Yes, even from a geographical point of view. We are talking about the phenomenon of shopping tourism, a habit in normal times for many Swiss citizens - especially those living in the border cantons - but it has become topical again during this emergency phase. On Thursday, the Federal Council and the Federal Customs Administration sounded the alarm bell: “Despite the ban, there are still a number people who cross the border just to go to the supermarkets” is the gist of the message from Bern. Hence the decision to supplement existing policy, i.e. Ordinance 2 COVID-19, by specifying in an ad hoc article that “on return to Switzerland a fine of 100 francs will be imposed if it is a clear case of shopping tourism and if the border crossing has taken place exclusively for this purpose.”

Crossing the border to go shopping at the moment happens more frequently in other cantons than in Ticino.

We contacted spokeswoman Donatella Del Vecchio, however, to make an important point: “The citizens of Ticino are well aware that in Italy there are strict controls and to a large extent comply with the restrictions in force. In this sense, shopping tourism is a phenomenon that mostly affects other border cantons.” Regarding the southern border, Del Vecchio also points out that “few Ticinese people have been fined for border crossing with goods.” In short, the roads leading to the large sales outlets of Lavena Ponte Tresa, Comasco and Varesotto have turned into no-man’s land. Due to government ordinances and not on a whim. And today, the very people who, until February, welcomed hundreds of TI-registered consumers every day with open arms are the first to suffer. Heavily too.

Iper: “Grandate? Strategic position, but now penalising”

There are indeed many reasons for this. But one is prevalent. “The ban on transit from Municipality to Municipality within the province affects the turnout at Iper in Grandate,“ explains Andrea Di Federico, director of the Como store. It goes without saying that all the branches of the chain close to the Swiss border are affected. “Of course, the non-arrival of clients from Ticino is weighing on the business activity, with a negative trend in this period,“ he confirms. “Normally our store benefits from a very large catchment area in terms of users, thanks to its strategic position near the Swiss border and the motorway axis. In this sense we are suffering much more than other Iper stores in northern Italy, but also in comparison with the town supermarkets.” To complicate everything, Di Federico points out, there are “limitations to the sale of certain goods, from household items to clothing: an assortment on which Iper in Grandate also relies and which at the moment leads to a decrease in turnover.” But for a chain that has made a small, fortune from Swiss customers, are the prospects - considering the relevant question prior to the coronavirus emergency - still clear? “It is difficult to give an answer at the moment,“ says Federico: “Much will depend on the so-called Phase 2, the restart, and how it will be regulated. Depending on the nature of the directives related to our sector, the balances may change significantly. Iper presents in any case a great dynamism in terms of financial management, which - at this stage and as provided for by decree - implies, for example, the cancellation of employees’ holidays, so as to maintain a sustainable regime.”

We are suffering much more than other stores in northern Italy, but also in comparison with town supermarkets.

All waiting for things to return to an apparent normality. In Italy the most important deadline for bans is 4 May, but it remains to be understood how Lombardy will be able to resume communication with Ticino and above all what will be the reaction of consumers in our canton. Translated: will sensitivity towards local purchases be accentuated and spending in Italy demonised in some way? Di Federico obviously hopes not: “In the sales sector the difficulties are transversal, they don’t affect only one country. That’s why I believe that consumption should be encouraged regardless of the origin of the products and the store that makes them available. For the benefit of all and a system that has an appendix in the stores but that rests on numerous other areas.”

Bennet: “The strength of the branches is not at risk”

It is a short step from Iper to the Bennet chain. This situation, too, is in fact particularly appreciated by the Ticino public. With all the consequences in times of coronavirus. “Bennet to date shows a general decline in the three stores located at Lavena Ponte Tresa, Como Tavernola and Montano Lucino,“ says spokeswoman Alessandra Zaco, speaking of “a significant contraction.” A decline which, however, she points out, is compensated “by the increase in e-commerce - Bennet Drive, at all three stores.” In short, Italian customers continue to play their part, while the reserves built up in the past instil optimism: “The current emergency situation due to the COVID-19 is worrying the brand, however it does not call into question its solidity and the three stores in question. The company is ready to face this particular period and to face it with the utmost commitment,“ says Zaco. Finally: “The chain is reacting for an optimistic recovery by trying to make the most of these months, for example by restructuring some departments, momentarily closed due to ministerial and government directives.”

Coop Lombardy: “For us incredible numbers. Large stores in trouble”

Those who do not seem to be affected by the current crisis at all are the Coop chain, whose turnover remains positive. “In our stores near the border, the absence of Ticino customers is definitely compensated by the increase in the average spend of the Italian user,“ says the regional spokesman Andrea Pertegato: “At the moment we are recording, in any other context, hitherto uncounted numbers. In percentage terms the increase in sales is double-digit. Just for e-commerce we are at +90%.” Overall, continues Pertegato, the trend of food consumption is growing: “For a very simple reason: the obligation to stay at home implies the sustenance of many more members of the family, who would otherwise eat at work or outside.” But why is Coop laughing and Bennet and Iper not? “Those who suffer are the large stores, the hypermarkets,“ Pertegato points out, referring “to the rationing effect. We are facing a kind of funnel, with a large volume of loyal customers forced to shrink.” In Lombardy, on the other hand, Coop presents a small to medium sized type of store. “Out of the 57 supermarkets there are 43 which are small and make proximity their real strength. A bit like the Unes chain, whose business is also growing,“ Pertegato notes, summing up. The Esselunga and Carrefour brands have preferred not to make statements.”

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata