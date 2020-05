Today a meeting was held in Bern to update public on the progression of the coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland. The delegate of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) for COVID-19 Daniel Koch and the director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch were present to confirm the situation .

Daniel Koch shared that today there are only 10 new cases in Switzerland : “There is something to be happy about, there is a decrease, and this downward trend sends a positive message. We hope that there will be even fewer infections in Switzerland, so that we can proceed with moving forward along with the number of patients being treated in intensive care units is also decreasing”.

A graph was shown by Koch explaining the movements of mobile phone usage via the SIM cards. "Movements have decreased drastically and we can see that now we are getting closer to normalcy, although the data shows much lower than in a normal situation . Data collected near Zurich station shows a decrease in transits, while in the mountains the fluctuation is noticed based on weather changes.

Assemblies, demonstrations, and loosening

In relation to the political demonstrations Koch said: “Our experts have looked at whether it is possible to reinterpret groupings of more than 5 people: these are no longer prohibited, always respecting the measure of social distancing. The Federal Council will choose in the next few days whether there will be any slack for the big demonstrations as well”.

On the demonstrations and the large gatherings of the last few days, Koch recalled the importance of maintaining distancing measures: “We have seen an unpleasant example in South Korea, where for a single case of contagion the authorities had to contact another 1500 people. “More than 5 people who are not from the same family have to keep their distance. As far as the family is concerned, it is obvious that the members of a family who live under the same roof may not even be 2 meters away since they live together. As for the gatherings, the fact remains that they cannot be done with more than 5 people”.

Italy opens borders, there will be agreements but Switzerland not necessarily so

“There is an agreement with Austria, France and Germany to open the borders on June 15. The announcement of the opening of customs by Italy on June 3 came during the evening of Saturday and Sunday, and now there will be bilateral agreements in which we must make sure that the easing and opening takes place in a coordinated way. We will have to ask Ticino what they think”.

However, Keller-Sutter said “that we are independent of the decision to open or not. It is possible that Italy may decide to open so that the Swiss can go out to Italy, but not the other way around” said SEM spokesman Daniel Bach.

Measures to facilitate imports

Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, recalled the importance of economic exchanges with neighbouring states and Asia. "SECO has proposed to the Federal Council to facilitate imports into Switzerland," she said “The supply of primary products abroad would entail lower costs for businesses. On the other hand, the sales market is also important. The dependence on the world market was noticed by the crisis, for example in the sector of protective clothing for medical personnel ".

Regarding the data taken by the restaurateurs, Koch recalled the importance of knowing who the customers are to be able to rebuild the chains of infection. This also applies in the event that it is a waiter or someone on the premises who is ill.

