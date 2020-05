Expectation at the border. Nothing is moving at the moment, at least on this side of the "fence". All eyes are on Bern as talks continue, where the Federal Council may at least partially clarify the situation regarding the reopening of borders. At the moment, however, it seems difficult to map out a clear path. Above all because news from neighbouring countries continues almost daily, particularly from Italy. Switzerland, therefore, wants to proceed with caution: the Italian epidemiological situation will be kept under close surveillance before deciding on any reopening.

The date to circle in red on the calendar could still be 15 June. From the middle of next month, in fact, European states are ready to reopen their borders, and that is the day also chosen by Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland. But this time, it seems that Italy has compromised, aligning with other countries. The announcement was made yesterday by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio , who said: "We are working to start all over Europe together on 15 June: this date for tourism is like a European D-Day". No more than ten days ago italy announced the reopening of the borders as early as June 3 and from which date travel between the regions will once again be possible. A move by Rome which was greeted with astonishment on this side of the border. Commenting on the news, Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter called it a "unilateral decision" , also reiterating that Switzerland "will decide for itself whether to allow the return of people coming from Italy". Meanwhile, Bern has recently signed an agreement with neighbouring countries for a reopening of the border from 15 June. Something which, at this point, could also affect Italy, especially for economic issues related to the important tourism sector.

Family reunions

The confirmation also comes from the Democratic Party senator, Alessandro Alfieri, who reiterates: "We can decide when to reopen the borders, but the point is when will other countries wish to do so". On the Italian side, if there will be no surprises in the contagions, 3 June is still on. "This means that all Italians who are abroad will be able to return without quarantine", he said. This will also apply to those waiting to see their families again. According to the senator, in fact, family reunions will be possible as early as next week and Rome is working "to prevent those who enter Italy from having problems re-entering Switzerland". With other European countries, on the other hand, "ongoing discussions are aimed at restoring tourism-related travel, including shopping, from 15 June".

Lombardy and Piedmont

A crucial juncture also remains to be addressed regarding travel between regions. Lombardy and Piedmont could delay their reopening for a week or two. Everything will depend on the information given on Friday morning. Based on the result of the monitoring which assigns a level of risk to each Region - taking into account indicators such as the number of swabs made, numbers of sick, deceased and of healthcare health facilities - the Government will have to decide whether to place some limitations on the decree allowing travel throughout Italy. Agreement with the governors, who will have the final say, is fundamental. If critical issues should emerge, the reopening of the regions where the contagion curve is decreasing more slowly, namely Lombardy and Piedmont, could be delayed.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata