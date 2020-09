The closing speech at the annual The European House-Ambrosetti Forum was given by the Italian Minister of Economy, Roberto Gualtieri. The last of the three days (from 4 to 6 September) was today entirely dedicated to the political and economic framework of the Peninsula. In his speech at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Gualtieri stated that the decline in Italy’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 ‘will not be double-digit’ - in Q3 there should be a rebound above the previous estimates of the Italian government. For Q4 Gualtieri’s forecast is ‘positive but cautious’.

Meanwhile, the Italian public debt was already very high prior to the coronavirus crisis and is increasing further. Gualtieri anticipated this in the update regarding the economic and fiscal document - which is being studied - there will be ‘a mechanism for a solid and sustainable decline in the debt / GDP ratio’.

One of the crucial points for Italy remains the use of the approximately 209 billion euros that will come from the European Union Recovery Fund. ‘We are determined to make the best use of the resources and to concentrate on not wasting them’ said Gualtieri. ‘We will not wait for the April deadline, we strongly hope that in January these tools will be implemented in the Official Journal and that we can formally start with the official presentation of the project’.

‘The mass of additional investments (linked to the Recovery Fund) will also give us the space to gradually introduce a tax reform that will be financed by combating tax evasion along with reforming the system of tax deductions and environmental taxation’ Gualtieri confirmed.

The day before Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke at the Forum - which this year took place in mixed form, partly with in physical format and partly digitally. The economy has occupied an important place in the speech of the Italian prime minister. ‘We are not asking for European money to lower taxes - said Conte - but to carry out all the projects and initiatives in the context of a coherent plan that will remain a legacy to future generations, a project to revive and relaunch the country’.

For the use of the resources of the Recovery Fund, Conte indicated some central points: green investments, digital innovation, strengthening of mobility infrastructures, strengthening of training, interventions against social, territorial and gender gaps.

In the coming weeks, discussions will begin with Parliament and with the social partners on the guidelines for the Italian Recovery Plan. The confrontation with the European Union will begin in October and the plans will be presented in January, said the Italian premier. He reassuranced against the risk of uncertainty in content and timing, Conte reiterated that there will be deterrents against delays.

Yesterday morning the secretary of the Lega, Matteo Salvini, who criticised the Government, defining the incapababilities of deciding on important dossiers which include economic issues - such as the timing and method of returning to school.

Interventions of ministers and former ministers, of experts - The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, said that the negotiations on the corporate structure of Autostrade per l’Italia ‘were in the final stages’ and that there could be news for Alitalia’s new structures in the short term . In the Italian economic framework.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata