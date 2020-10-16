Its a serious situation - we recommend masks and working remotely

The situation is serious said Virginie Masserey of the FOPH, recalling the figures of infection earlier - which have exceeded 3,000. ‘The number of new infections is rapidly rising, as is the number of new admissions into hospitals. Infections are increasing not only among younger people, but also among elderly people which are already considered a category at risk’

Telework and mask

Martin Ackermann -head of the task force said that such an increase in cases is ‘a shock’ ‘We cannot stand still: we must slow down the spread of the virus’. ‘The increase in the number of cases shows that current solutions are not enough’ the task force therefore recommends the nationwide introduction of teleworking and indoor masks.

We didn’t expect this speed

We did not expect the increase to rise so rapidly echoed Rudolf Hauri, president of the Cantonal Physicians’ Association. ‘Many infections occur in the family and in amateur sports reiterating the importance of introducing new measures, such as working from home and masks’. Compared to last spring, Hauri reassured him, ‘our hospitals are better prepared’

Reduced work

Boris Zürcher from SECO took an overview of unemployment and reduced work. Companies have the option to extend the measure of reduced work until the end of the year. ‘Up to now, over 7 billion francs have been paid out as allowance for reduced work and several thousand companies are still under reduced work conditions’. If the situation gets worse. he added - some of the measures adopted in March could be reactivated, even in the absence of the extraordinary situation.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata