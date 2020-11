Jill Biden will be the only First Lady in its 231-year history to hold a full-time job.

The president-elect’s wife is a university professor with a bachelor’s degree, two masters and a doctorate in education. Throughout the eight years of the Obama administration, she continued to teach at Northern Virginia Community College despite her role as ‘second lady’ alongside her husband who was vice president, and now USA Today explains, it will be no different as she has already indicated her intention to continue teaching.

‘Historically, Americans have always wanted their First Ladies to be in the White House and alongside the President whenever possible’ says historian Katherine Jellison, who specialises in First Lady careers. ‘Perhaps the time has come when they will accept the idea that a president’s wife can be both a first lady and a working professional at the same time’ she added.

Jill Biden herself, in several interviews always said that she would continue to work. ‘Teaching is not what I do. That’s what I am’ she tweeted last August before a speech at the Democratic convention.

