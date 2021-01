The Swiss labor market ended 2020 characterized by the coronavirus, with a sharp decline in the supply of jobs (15% drop ). However, a recovery is already taking shape, with announcements increasing by 8% in the second half of the year compared to that of the first half.

This is what Adecco reveals in its Swiss Job Market Index, which was created in collaboration with with the University of Zurich.

After the lockdown announced in March, index values ​​have fallen to the level reached five years earlier after the shock of the strong franc, a statement read today.

«The first wave of the pandemic and the resulting largely imposed protection measures have hit many companies hard, leading to a drop in the number of ads», commented Monica Dell’Anna, CEO of Adecco for Switzerland. A rebound was then recorded in various sectors, such as the hotel, catering and construction sectors, although constraints and uncertainties linked to the second wave slowed this recovery.

The study, which does not contemplate the situation in Ticino, reveals important regional differences. The biggest drop in jobs is blamed on the Zurich metropolitan area (-23%), which pays for «the massive reduction in mobility and the withdrawal of many employees to the home office», points out Anna von Ow of the Job Market Monitor . The survey also includes the canton of Schaffhausen in this macro-region.

«With the reduction in commuter flows, private consumption in cities is also decreasing. Retail trade, private and social services, cultural activities, events and leisure, as well as the gastronomy and hotel industry are clearly in decline», says von Ow. This translates into a reduction in the number of ads for the corresponding professions, explains the expert within the note.

The smallest losses are those of central Switzerland (-7%) and north-west Switzerland (-9%). Worse, although they remain below the national average (clearly influenced by the poor data of the large Zurich market), eastern Switzerland (-11%), the Leman region (-13%) and Espace Mittelland (BE, FR, JU, NE, -14%).

As for the various branches, the sharpest decline in occupations on an annual basis was in the technology and information technology sector (-25%). It often works closely with companies active in cyclically sensitive and export-oriented sectors, which have particularly suffered from the crisis triggered by the virus. On the other hand, the number of advertisements in business services fell by 21%, in personal and social services by 17% and in industrial and construction jobs by 15%.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata