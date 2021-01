There is a number that more than others struck attention at the inauguration of American President Joe Biden: That number being 25,000, which also wasa the figure of security agents who had the task of protecting the capital Washington, still in shock to two exactly weeks from the unprecedented assault on the Capitol that marked one of the blackest pages of American democracy. Yesterday at the swearing-in of the 46th President of the USA - and with his deputy, and the first woman to hold the office, Kamala Harris - there were in short many more agents and soldiers than civilians, just a thousand, following the pandemic crisis and the increased safety rules. Along the entire National Mall, almost 200,000 flags had been placed to show the traditional public of proud and cheering citizens. Suggestive, but also sad.

What is considered a ceremony as solemn as it is peaceful and unitary, with the outgoing president taking part in the oath of his successor - witnessing a natural transition of powers - will be remembered this time as one of the darkest and spookiest ever. Donald Trump - who even before the election day had continued undaunted to denounce electoral fraud in various states - was not present, as widely announced: the latest faux pax to Biden, received in the White House not by the former Republican tenant but by the butler. Before yesterday, the last American president to snub the oath of his successor was Andrew Johnson, who refused to attend the ceremony for Ulysses S. Grant. It was 1869. A century and a half later,

Therefore, after Trump’s exasperated fury, Biden’s even excessive placidity and the spirit of unity (»America United») he evoked yesterday in the clear and difficult attempt to recompose the cultural and social divisions that Trump’s presidency has sharpened and not infrequently ridden.

Inevitably, Biden’s are, for now, only words, and in fact a fair amount of Americans, including some sections of his electorate, remain skeptical about the strength and real ability of the new president to facilitate overcoming the divisions within the country. What is certain, however, after listening to his inauguration speech, is that Biden is focusing decisively on diplomacy and reconciliation to quell the ongoing crises: from pandemic to economic recession, from climate change to social and racial inequalities. Meanwhile, his first words as president, at least in form, confirm a change not only of register, but also of pace: Biden - but it was known - has already changed his style and way of approaching allies and opponents, institutions and foreign countries . The ultimate goal, common to all American administrations, the supremacy of the stars and stripes in the world remains, with Washington trying to hinder anyone who could undermine it, China in the first place. A purpose for which it takes strong nerves and a lots of power , if you don’t want to end up letting the guns talk.

This is why the conciliatory tones of the new president, his speeches based on openness and convergence, can be effective. If the good intentions are followed by the facts, it will only be the next four years to tell us. Biden himself is however aware of the challenge: «To give America a secure future - he said in his speech - words are not enough: democracy, unity is needed». Just what the US, and not just them, really need.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata