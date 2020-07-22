Joy for the 11 year old who summits the Matterhorn

Aged just 11 Jules Molyneaux has climbed the Matterhorn on the Swiss side, reaching an altitude of 4,478 meters - in about four hours. He was accompanied by his father and two local mountain guides, reports the newspaper ‘Le Nouvelliste’.

I feel tired, happy and relieved. It was a tiring experience and my legs felt like jelly after the climb. The sunrise from up there was incredible!

Inspired by climbing whilst at school - reports the BBC - he spent most of the lockdown period improving his physical fitness over a two year period ‘He continued training and a year ago he started taking it seriously - six months ago he decided he would give it a try’ shared his father, Chris Molyneaux.

However, his feat is not an absolute record: in the mid-2000s an eight-year-old girl had reached the top climbing from the Italian side.

