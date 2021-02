Julius Bär is cutting another 280 jobs globally as part of its savings program announced last year. This was indicated by the head of finance Dieter Enkelmann, during the presentation of the annual accounts of the Zurich bank also present in Lugano.

The institute said it would reduce its costs by 200 million francs by 2022, through measures to stimulate productivity and efficiency. So far, the wealth management specialist has achieved savings of 130 million and 300 jobs were closed last year, Enkelmann explained. In 2021, spending will be reduced by an additional 70 million.

About half of the total costs of the restructuring program of 60 million francs, or 31 million francs, were incurred in 2020, the CFO added. The rest should go to the current exercise.

In addition to streamlining the workforce, the bank has also reduced its geographical footprint. The representative office in Cairo was closed, activities in the Bahamas were sold and a reorganization took place in Uruguay.

Geographically, the bank intends to focus on the Swiss market in the coming years. The Julius Bär brand is very well known in the Confederation, said CEO Philipp Rickenbacher. At the same time, however, the institution is often mistakenly perceived as a bank for foreign customers. The company also wants to expand further into Asia, particularly China.

The executive chairman said he expects supervisory authority Finma to lift restrictions on large acquisitions in the course of 2021, a measure that Bernese officials had adopted in February 2020 after identifying serious gaps in the fight against money laundering.

Today’s news has been well received by analysts, but Julius Bär stock has lost up to 4% on the stock market. An evolution that could therefore be seen as the result of earnings, after a good performance in the last year.

A growing 2020

With the announced cuts, Julius Bär also recorded an increase in profits in 2020. The institution benefited from strong growth in client activity amid high market volatility due to the cononavirus crisis.

Net profit rose 50% to 698 million francs, the bank reports. The result was weighed down by a further write-down of the goodwill of the Italian branch Kairos and by provisions in relation to an investigation by the US Department of Justice into the FIFA corruption allegations.

Assets under administration at the end of December amounted to 434 billion francs, up 2% compared to twelve months earlier, a figure also influenced by the good market performance. The bank also active in Ticino and in the Grisons benefited from net inflows of 15 billion.

The board of directors proposes to increase the dividend from 1.50 to 1.75 francs. The bank also announced a 450 million franc bond repurchase program, which is expected to launch in March and run until February 2022.

The figures released today are higher than analysts’ expectations and the dividend increase is also beyond what experts expected.

