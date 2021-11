Lugano is the second noisiest city in Switzerland. Geneva ranks higher in residential areas for noise pollution. In third place, is Lausanne, followed by Lucerne, Basel and Zurich. The most peaceful is Bern.

This picture emerges from an analysis conducted by the Zürcherkantonalbank (ZKB), which reveals, for instance, that in Lugano every fifth dwelling is exposed to noise of over 60 decibels, which is equivalent to that caused by a lawnmower at a distance of 10 meters, and which could be heard also if the windows are closed.

There is statistical evidence that peace and quiet are appreciated. On the basis of the listings on the Homegate portal, the ZKB researchers were able to establish that from 50 decibels upwards, apartments for rent cost 1% less for every 5 decibels more.

Experts at the cantonal bank have estimated that the associated loss of income for landlords totals more than 320 million francs per year at the Swiss level. Geneva has the highest shortfall at 40 million, followed by Zurich, which loses 28 million.

The ZKB report also underlines other trends already known: for example, that of the rise in prices of residential property, which are expected to rise by 6% in Switzerland in 2021, with peaks of 7.5% in Zurich. A surge dictated by strong demand, in turn driven by the desire for more space in the wake of the pandemic.

Regarding issues with supply chains, the study points out that it is mainly private individuals who are suffering from the situation. In the area of construction work, craftsmen are in fact prioritizing large projects, hoping for more orders.

A further interesting point is that real estate professionals are placing fewer advertisements on portals because they can rely on sufficient demand through their own channels. Apartments in buildings under construction are sometimes sold even before construction begins.

