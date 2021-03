A meeting of the Cantonal Advisory Conference on Security was held this afternoon by videoconference. It was attended by the Director of the Department of Institutions, Norman Gobbi, the Commander of the Cantonal Police and the Heads of the departments of the Municipalities. The themes discussed during the session focused on the operational planning for the coming weeks with particular attention to young people, crowds and masks. The Department of Institutions and the Cantonal Police in cooperation with the municipalities, faced with incidents occurring in recent months that affected not only areas at the Foce of Lugano, but also on the lakefront in Muralto and other locations where fights took place involving gangs of adolescents and teenagers intends to take the initiative to deal with the problem from a different angle and with a broader vision.

This will also transform the possible contrast between the parties (young people versus Police) into constructive dialogue. We must not forget, however, that among the main tasks entrusted by law to the police authorities is that of prevention. This is why, during the meeting, a multi-level strategy was proposed that can respond to the most immediate situations, but also has a medium-term vision in order to prepare a solid and extended intervention policy, by engaging the many different parties in the area. All this is aimed at a preventive and not repressive intervention, on the basis of positive experiences already implemented in Lugano in the Pensilina area or in Muralto on the lakefront. Also other professionals may be involved to facilitate the communication with younger generations.

More in general and besides any immediate intervention, there are three objectives to be reached: unifying the principles of intervening in immediate cases between the various police forces and first aid agencies; through targeted and regionally coordinated operations, directing the energy of youth discord to non-violent methods and the implementation of the principle of «community policing» with a range of other measures, so that the young person will become a leader of his/her personal safety and presence on the scene of the Canton.

