Karin Keller-Sutter: «It was not a vote against Muslims».

Lets make this clear «It was not a vote against Muslims» said Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, commenting on today’s vote that 51% approved the anti-burqa initiative. «I know that only a small minority of women wear the niquab in Switzerland» she also recalled that the ban on the full veil is also in force in other European countries and also in some Muslim nations.

Now the constitutional mandate will have to made concrete by the cantons. The government will only have to intervene at the federal level on particular points of its competence, such as transport. According to Keller-Sutter who was doubly defeated today: she also lost the referendum on electronic identity - the voting campaign has been difficult also because of the coronavirus.

Asked about a possible loss of credibility and popular support for the government in the wake of the pandemic, the 57-year-old said she would not indulge in speculation.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata