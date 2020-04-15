Keep to a daily routine for better sleep

“To sleep is to distract yourself from the world” said Jorge Luis Borges in his collection of short stories entitled “Fictions” all the more so in these times where our realities are imbalanced, therefore sleep takes on an even more central role in our wellbeing. Now we are isolated within our homes and this virus has cracked the daily habits we centralised our day upon - Yes, because now we are detached from everyday life which was made up of alarm clocks set at dawn, traffic jams, school runs, missed trains, running late and so on. The temptation to sleep “differently” has certainly come to many - young and old which is not an ideal situation.

“The effect of Covid-19 on sleep disorders begins, timidly, to be dealt with on a scientific level” notes Mauro Manconi, head of the Sleep Center at the Neocenter of the EOC. ”There are two essential points. On the one hand, it should be checked whether, in infectious terms, the virus also affects the nervous system of infected people. On the other hand, even if we still know little about them, there are the repercussions that quarantine, and the so-called “lockdown” probably have on almost all the population “.

Lengthening the day unnecessarily

Let’s look at the quality of sleep. “First of all - explains Manconi - we are isolated at home along with the reduction or interruption of daily work or routine which leads to a disturbance of the normal sleep-wake cycle. To what extent? people tend to change their rhythms during the day, including those related to rest» and these actions could entail a disturbance of the sleep-wake cycle” says Manconi “which could bring on insomnia. In the first case we are talking about subjects who in 24 hours manage to have a satisfactory quantity and quality of sleep; however, the location of this sleep is not the canonical one. A bit like when you suffer from jet lag”

Professor Manconi then specifies: “In these conditions we often see an extension of one’s day. The hours perceived by the brain are 24 and a half or 25. And the risk is that the same happens now for those who are forced to stay at home” Manconi explains the reasons: “By failing a whole series of external elements, such as - exposure to light, meeting people or physical activity, traditional rhythms can be out of phase and lead to sleep during the day. And sleep hygiene is affected”. So, some practical advice “It is advisable to give yourself rules: wake up at the same time as usual or a little later, maintain a regular diet, play sports as much as possible in the first part of the day, and above all be well exposed to daylight - furthermore, bed time should not be extended, keeping it under 8-9 hours” Manconi points out, could also be represented by all those sedentary activities linked to electronic devices: “Cell phones, tablets, TVs, computers and video games in excess, particularly in the two hours before going to bed, can contribute significantly to altering the rhythms”.

Keep talking

In addition to the elements mentioned above, insomnia - Manconi underlines - can derive from anxiety. The current state of our lives, an uncertain future or more periodically the fear of being infected, pushes us to ask ourselves questions again and again, and often rears its head just as our heads lay on our pillow “In medicine we call it secondary insomnia and more than in maintaining sleep, this disorder is recognisable since it mainly makes it more difficult to fall asleep. We advise these people to express their anxieties through social relationships, also by using the web or by carrying out telephone consultations with trained specialists”.

Manconi therefore raises a problem in perspective: “If this situation continues, we will also have to ask ourselves about potential mood disorders during the day - Including depression, which unlike anxiety rather affects the maintenance of sleep”.

A reduction in heart attacks and strokes: why?

On average, about 10-20% of the adult population especially in females suffer from insomnia. “For these patients, whom we normally see regularly and who undergo continuous therapy, the absence of visits can worsen” highlights Manconi touching another sensitive point “In the past few weeks, we’ve noticed a drop-in emergency room arrivals, including cases we wouldn’t have expected. I am thinking in particular of strokes and heart attacks. One possibility not ascertained but we are assessing, is to consider that the forced stop of activities has played a part – a sort of detachment from work for many people – has led to a global and immediate drop in stress”.

“Children, it’s okay to sleep half an hour more”

It’s not just the adults but children also suffer from the current situation along with isolation. “that must be reassured” notes Mauro Manconi, according to whom there are also positive elements for sleep. “In our opinion, children and teenagers go to school too early. This situation could serve to make them recover with a few more hours of sleep. Recovery, however, must be proportional. The evening sleep time you are used to should be maintained. In the morning, however, you can postpone the alarm for 30 minutes. Even the youngest must measure the use of smartphones and electronic devices. Especially now, with remote schooling, exposure to these devices is high”.

