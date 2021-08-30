La Domenica - the new Sunday tabloid launches

  • 1
Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

It was a big day for La Domenica yesterday as the new launch of the FREE Sunday paper of the Corriere del Ticino Group was released. Available weekly you will be able to pick up your copy in the red boxes scattered throughout Ticino. However, for readers who are interested, the paper version isn’t the only way to access the new product: La Domenica can be read online through the CdT Digital app (download links for smartphones and Apple devices) or through the e-paper on the CdT.ch website.

