Their new daily passenger ships were created by a futuristic engineering project - the Venti35 Project - to redesign a ship that had been running since 1931. They will be entirely powered by electricity and feature a fast-charging system. They will also result in the first major reduction in CO2 emissions related to lake navigation in Switzerland. Not only that, but the entire Lugano fleet will be electric by 2035.Part of the project was to introduce a network of services to promote the green economy of the lake. As a result, a new training and research facility has also been created.Shipping is a vital element of Swiss tourism and leisure travel - with approximately 150 boats, transporting 13 million passengers on Swiss lakes every year. This project is therefore an important step for both SNL and Switzerland and will create a significant milestone in boating quality standards on the Lake of Ticino as well as bolstering the «Made in Ticino» brand.