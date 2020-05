The last patient admitted to ICU in Ticino for COVID-19 was discharged this morning. The announcement was made by the director of ​​the EOC Dr. Paolo Ferrari.

The patient discharged remained in intensive care for 48 days. The peak of hospitalisations had been reached on April 1st, with 76 patients. Since then numbers have steadily decreased.

We were fortunate to have been in a position to swiftly reorganise the number of beds that were available – we ran at 100% occupancy on March 27th at the Locarno Charity Hospital. Three intensive care patients had to be transferred further to San Gottardo that day. There were other beds available in Ticino, but as hospitalisation was on the rise, it was preferred to spread out the care.