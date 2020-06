Theatres and concert halls throughout Switzerland were lit up last night in red to draw the public's attention to the difficulty in the sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. The action is supported by almost 1000 cultural spaces and events, including the Lugano LAC .

The inspiration for the so-called "Night of Light" comes from Germany. Cultural enterprises account for 10,9% of the total, says the Romandy Association of Performing Arts Professionals (Artos).

Events and festivals are one branch which has partuclarly suffered. Events with a maximum of 1000 people are again allowed under certain conditions, but festivals have been cancelled. Many technicians who work shows and events may not be able to. Other precarious professions that revolve around the performing arts are also particularly threatened.

Many of them post their profiles on Facebook under the slogan "Culture is my job", reporting cancelled concerts or plays and the financial losses this entails. Almost 5,000 signatures of support have already been collected on cultureismyjob.ch.

The Night of Light was launched on the initiative of several professional associations, such as LiveCom Expoevent, the Swiss Music Promoters Association (SMPA), the Swiss Association of Theatre Technicians or Artos, to name a few.

Large events with more than 1000 people will again be allowed from the beginning of September, but those working in the cultural sector demand more security in the planning, enabling cancelled events to be rescheduled.

@CdT Archive

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata