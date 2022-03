There are those who say that they do not take advantage of the situation, while others say that entrepreneurial freedom is in force. The fact is that the new law on Sunday store openings is barely making an impact on shopkeepers. And the situation that arose on Sunday (see yesterday’s CdT) is proof of this. The Society of Merchants had launched an advertising campaign titled « In Lugano finally it’s Sunday», but the number of open stores could be counted on the fingers of one hand. In comparison to the tourists - that are potential customers - who, instead, responded in a rather robust way. We also sought the opinion of other stakeholders in the sector on this situation: hoteliers, restaurateurs and tour operators. Some defend the choices of the traders and some are critical, referring to a lack of entrepreneurial spirit and flexibility.

Doubts and corporate culture

Federico Haas, President of the Sottoceneri section of HotellerieSuisse, doesn’t mince his words. It is a fact that the decision to open remains in the hands of the individual retailer and that the legislative framework allows for the shutters to be raised on Sundays, but according to Haas it is essential to have «a certain corporate culture to ride the momentum». Taking advantage of situations and seizing opportunities. «Hoping there’s no full-belly syndrome.» Hence his doubts about the lack of entrepreneurialism and flexibility, «which, in part, traders are lacking.»

Hotels provide useful data

But what can be done to help unlock this situation? A comparison table between retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs to transform the city on a Sunday could be a start, says Haas. «Starting in January, the numbers of weekend overnight stays were even better than those recorded during the week. We need to make tourists understand that the city is eager to welcome them, all the players concerned must drive this change, even if the real challenge of the century will be the seasonal adjustment of tourist flows.»

«It doesn’t suit everyone»

Those who instead support the decision to open only if they consider it advantageous are GastroLugano president Michele Unternährer who, speaking as a shopkeeper, is happy to welcome customers an additional day a week, but at present sees the situation more as «a cost rather than an economic return.» «In principle January and February are difficult months and I understand those who have decided to keep their stores closed. Opening and closing times must be announced months in advance, and no one could have foreseen that the weather in this period would smile on us and above all that Italy would retain the pandemic restrictions while we would decide to loosen them.» It is however fair to point out that bars and restaurants that are open on Sundays are not just a few.

«We’ve done everything underlines Mayor Michele Foletti - has tried everything to allow shopkeepers to extend their Sunday hours. Whoever wishes to seize the opportunity, please do so».

«There are pros and cons, but it is the second highest invoicing day.»

But what does Massimo Boni, who will be managing Lugano Region (the Luganese tourist board) from April, make of this situation? «As with any socio-economic issue - he tells us - there are pros and cons in this case as well.» According to Boni, not opening on Sundays would mean more time to spend with the family and ensure greater social and work equity. « Then there is the stop to e-commerce (no delivery on Sundays) to avoid consumers from replacing physical stores with online ones, harming the supply chain.» Opening up, however, has several advantages. «The city is more attractive for weekend tourism, not to mention that Sunday, according to statistics recorded in some European cities (ISTAT data 2020), is the second weekly day for turnover.» With open stores then also restaurants and services related to tourism enjoy additional income. «And after two years of pandemic the Sunday opening could help a recovery for those businesses that have declined the most». Also because, as confirmed by the hoteliers (see main article) and simply by walking through the streets of the center, on Sundays Lugano is very well frequented. Many Swiss-German tourists, many Italians (who arrive also after the loosening of restrictions to fight the COVID) and many Luganese who want to return to experience the city after months of remote work

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata