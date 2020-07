130 employees lose their jobs.

Luxury tourism has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Le Richemond in Geneva, a 5-star hotel with rooms starting at around 400CHF per night, announced yesterday its intention to suspend the activity at the end of August - for an indefinite period -

The border blockade linked to the coronavirus crisis and the cancellation of numerous flights have drastically reduced the number of tourists in the city on Lake Geneva: these are insurmountable obstacles that do not allow you to glimpse a short or medium-term recovery, says the management of the hotel in a statement.

Le Richemond has remained open since the start of the pandemic, but reserves are now exhausted. Managers do not indicate a possible reopening date and are not optimistic: there is a fear that the absence of customers will continue until 2022, they say. The cancellation of the 2021 edition of the International Motor Show confirms that concerns have a foundation.

