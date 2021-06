After a long isolation at home and after the latest relaxation of anti-COVID measures, the desire to travel is growing. This year vacations, for the Swiss, are no longer a dream but a reality. From the beginning of July to the end of August Swiss holidaymakers, and not only, will be back on the roads of Switzerland to travel to the south: the traffic jams in front of the Gotthard tunnel are therefore unavoidable. This was stated in a note issued today by Viasuisse.

An influx of tourists like a year ago

In the opinion of Switzerland Tourism, a large part of the population will be spending their vacations in Switzerland, while those who go abroad will be replaced by holidaymakers from the regions of northern Europe. According to Switzerland Tourism, tourists prefer their own car to public transport because they want to be able to move freely at any time. Furthermore, according to the Swiss Touring Club TCS, most of the campsites near lakes or rivers - especially in Ticino - are booked for the whole summer. Swiss accommodation bookings for the summer are almost at the same level as last year, says Hotelleriesuisse, the trade association for the Swiss hotel industry. For example, occupancy rates for traditional vacation destinations in Graubünden and Ticino are expected to be higher than in 2019: In Graubünden, 71% of overnight stays are already booked for July and 68% for August. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the rate was 63% in July and 61% in August. In Ticino, the occupancy rate this year is 89% in July and 87% in August. In 2019, the booking rate was 82% in July and 83% in August.

On the basis of these estimates, Viasuisse expects a higher volume of traffic on the Swiss road network than last year. Traffic is also likely to be particularly heavy on the north-south axis.

Queues especially at weekends

In the majority of Swiss cantons, the vacation season begins at the beginning of July, as it also does in many German federal states and in the Southern provinces of the Netherlands. Up until the end of August, queues in front of the two portals of the Gotthard tunnel are a certainty. A large number of southbound tourists prefer to leave on Fridays or Saturdays. But particularly on these days, waiting times in front of the Gotthard tunnel can be very long. On the last weekends in July, the lines at the north portal could last all night.

Anyone who wants to avoid the long and exhausting waits should travel during the week. Experience shows that Tuesday is the best day to leave. In general, it is worth getting on the road in the early morning or late evening.

Avoid weekend trips

From the middle of July until the end of August, return traffic will be particularly heavy with long queues at the south portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. In Airolo, the longest waiting periods will be from Friday to Sunday. The shortest queues are expected on Tuesdays. Compared to the outbound traffic, the traffic back home is better distributed between Tuesday and Thursday. The traffic jams are persistent but not as long. Those who start their journey at the crack of dawn will generally be able to avoid the long waits in front of the tunnel.

Use alternative routes

In order to avoid the traffic jams in front of the Gotthard tunnel, the A13 San Bernardino motorway is often used as an alternative. During heavy traffic, however, traffic jams can also occur on this freeway. The route through Graubünden is, in any case, particularly suitable for travelers from eastern Switzerland and Zurich. But there is more to the south of the country than the Gotthard Tunnel. In summer you can travel over several Alpine passes, which offer breathtaking views as well as avoiding the usual traffic jams.

Informed travel

With the free TCS app (available for Android and iPhone) you can find out about the current situation before and during your journey. The traffic information comes directly from the Viasuisse headquarters in Biel.

