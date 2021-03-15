Less cars sold during February, whilst motorcycles sales increased

According to data released today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) 16,084 cars appeared on the roads, a decrease of 16%. Motorcycles, on the other hand, were still very much in demand: 3,411 left the dealerships, a year-on-year increase of 36%.

Over the first two months of the year, total motor vehicle registrations amounted to 44,016 (-11% compared to the same period in 2020). These - limited to the main segments - included 31,433 cars (-17%), 5097 motorcycles (+27%) and 5214 trucks and vans (-5%).

As far as cars alone are concerned - an indicator that can be seen as an interesting signal regarding consumption - the -16% in February is (in the eyes of dealers) slightly better than the -19% in January, but it is worse than December (-15%) and November (-6%), which was the best month in 2020. The saddest periods - again in the view of car sellers - turned out to be March (-39%), April (-67%) and May (-51%), in the midst of the first wave of Covid-19 in Switzerland.