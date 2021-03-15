  • 1
Mag
Coronavirus
Elezioni comunali
Vaccino in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
Coronavirus
Elezioni comunali
Vaccino in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Less cars sold during February, whilst motorcycles sales increased

PANDEMIC AND MOBILITY

Registrations were in decline in Switzerland during February: 23,315 new vehicles were put into circulation, a number 8% lower than the same period in 2020. This confirms the trend of the previous months, with the collapse in sales of cars counterbalanced by the boom in motorcycles.

Less cars sold during February, whilst motorcycles sales increased
Fewer cars and more motorcycles sold in February

Less cars sold during February, whilst motorcycles sales increased

Fewer cars and more motorcycles sold in February

Di ats OnTheSpot

According to data released today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) 16,084 cars appeared on the roads, a decrease of 16%. Motorcycles, on the other hand, were still very much in demand: 3,411 left the dealerships, a year-on-year increase of 36%.

Then there were 2,629 trucks and vans (-2%), 542 passenger vehicles (+4%), 355 industrial vehicles (+16%) 294 agricultural vehicles (+30%) and 1,639 trailers (up 19%).

Over the first two months of the year, total motor vehicle registrations amounted to 44,016 (-11% compared to the same period in 2020). These - limited to the main segments - included 31,433 cars (-17%), 5097 motorcycles (+27%) and 5214 trucks and vans (-5%).

As far as cars alone are concerned - an indicator that can be seen as an interesting signal regarding consumption - the -16% in February is (in the eyes of dealers) slightly better than the -19% in January, but it is worse than December (-15%) and November (-6%), which was the best month in 2020. The saddest periods - again in the view of car sellers - turned out to be March (-39%), April (-67%) and May (-51%), in the midst of the first wave of Covid-19 in Switzerland.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 2
    Image

    Where can you travel as a Swiss passport holder?

    TRAVEL

    Below the list of countries that Swiss passport holders can enter without having to undergo quarantine, those where there is an obligation to quarantine and/or buffer) and countries where the borders are shut

  • 3
  • 4
    Image

    Infections are increasing, but there is no need for alarm

    PANDEMIA

    Since Friday there have been many questions which are now becoming more insistent on clear answers. The Federal Council considered some easing, expressing concern about the evolution of contagions. On the flip side there was some positivity in that health facilities presently are seeing some respite, but signs of change are starting to be seen. For some days now, discharges are no longer higher than admissions, which «are» increasing. We discussed this with the medical director of the Clinica Luganese Moncucco, Christian Garzoni

  • 5
  • 1
  • 1