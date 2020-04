The word of today is “do not let your guard down and continue to respect the rules”

Cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani said this several times in his last interview (Daniel Kock also reiterated it on April 7th in Bern) after presenting figures regarding the coronavirus emergency which for the first time in days has started to show some positive aspects.

A positive trend which, in part, was confirmed when the total number of positive cases increased by 58, reaching 2599. A relatively small increase compared to the figures recorded at the end of March, when over 100 cases in 24 hours was exceeded. In comparison with last Wednesday 1st April (see graph) yesterday’s data show that the 24-hour report went from 104 to 53 cases. There are other positive aspects to the data provided yesterday by the cantonal military staff which was the number of hospitalised across Ticino hospitals has in fact decreased by 22 people, reaching 335. On the 1st of April, 396 people were hospitalised, or 61 more than today. In comparison to a week ago, the number of people discharged also increased, from 229 to 388 in total; an increase of 159 people over a seven-day period. The most painful and tragic note of the data concerns the deceased. On 6th April 9 people died due to the coronavirus. The victims now reach 198 in Ticino.

The comparison

From the data provided by the Federal Office of Public Health, we can compare the situation in Ticino with the rest of the country. Ticino remains the most affected canton in Switzerland with 731 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Geneva (690.3) and Vaud (547) follow suit. If, however, the number of population density is not considered, the canton with the highest number of positive cases is Vaud (4371), followed by Geneva (3448) and Zurich (2591).

In Switzerland

Even on a national scale, the increase over 24 hours seems to be stabilising. The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland is 22,242, or 590 more than the previous day. An increase similar to that recorded in the previous 24 hours. In detail, the increase recorded is slightly higher than that recorded between Sunday and Monday (+552 cases). However, it remains significantly lower than the 822 new cases observed between Saturday and Sunday and the 975 cases observed between Friday and Saturday where the total number of victims reached 641.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata