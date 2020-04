Together with the healthcare emergency, the whole world is also facing a severe economic and employment crisis. How will our cantonal economy withstand the impact of the coronavirus? We talked about it with the director of the Chamber of Commerce of Canton Ticino, Luca Albertoni.

Right now, public health takes priority. At the end of this crisis, which promises to be a long one, with all its human suffering, calculations will have to be done, the economy will fall apart. How do you assess the first measures taken by the Confederation and the canton?

“There is no question that health has priority. Although the measures taken by the Confederation have not yet resolved certain serious situations related to the self-employed and small businesses, they have been swift and courageous, unparalleled throughout the world. We need to be aware of this, although, as has already been said many times, the welcome aid to support the liquidity of companies carries a formidable risk of their indebtedness, so I also expect determined funding measures. Perhaps by exploiting the current federal grant concession channel. I expect the canton to take this approach in its announced measures to support the economy. Guarantees are a useful tool, but specifically inadequate. The need for economic measures must not be forgotten in the context of legitimate public health concerns.”

The director of the Chamber of Commerce Luca Albertoni. © CDT/Archive

In relation to the self-employed and non-repayable grants, on Wednesday Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin announced measures for the former but excluded the latter.

“The situation of the self-employed, often very small companies, who have collapsed but are not eligible for aid because they are not subject to state-imposed closure, is dramatic and it is essential that the Federal Council provides for a rapid solution by next week. The federal authority must obviously be very cautious about grants, but I am convinced that, under certain conditions, it is feasible. With all the instruments deployed in the various areas - short-time working, compensation for loss of earnings, loans guaranteed by the Confederation and the cantons - it can be assumed that there is sufficient data to assess the validity of the applications without excessive complications and with the appropriate technological support. Thus giving the right support to those who guarantee business continuity and related jobs.”

Which elements of the Ticino economy will allow us to resist or at least contain the damage as much as possible?

“The balance between those who are oriented towards the Ticino internal market and those who operate on the national and international markets must be safeguarded. At times like these, the diversified economic fabric prevents easy decisions that satisfy everyone, but on the other hand prevents the whole system from freezing up. This crisis has allowed many people to discover how many different businesses Ticino is made up of, for example with the many industrial companies working for partners and clients in the rest of Switzerland and throughout the world. It is an element to be safeguarded. At the moment, with the blocking of activities more related to the region such as bars, restaurants, trade and construction, the industrial sector is among the few sectors that allow us to survive.”

This extreme crisis should lead us to rediscover the culture of constructive confrontation between the two sides of industry.

Everyone is telling us that we will only overcome this crisis if we are responsible, individually and collectively, and if we are united. How do you think a solidarity pact could develop, in which everyone plays their part, between the state, the trade unions and the business world?

“The evidence of a solidarity pact is in place these days and it seems to me that the results are encouraging. There’s no shortage of constant dialogue and the will to work together is there. With inevitable differences, but there is the awareness that such a dramatic situation is manageable only by abandoning overly rigid schemes. The state, business and trade unions are doing their part and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their constructive approach. I hope that politics will also take this message on board.”

Will relations between the state and the market change?

“Inevitably, though it is difficult to predict in which direction. However, I believe that the Swiss system shows that one cannot work without the other and it seems to me the best lesson to be drawn from it, beyond the ideological barriers. It is clear that the rescue of the economic system, brought to its knees by faults not of its own design, is essential to allow the existence of everyone. The community benefits and will benefit from a functioning economy, as we have known it in Switzerland for many years, and it would be dangerous to abandon this path.”

Some people believe that this pandemic will be a watershed between before, with its developmental patterns and afterwards, still unknown but something totally different in the development of welfare and in the way society is conceived. Do you share this perspective or will everything slowly return to normal after the emergency?

“I don’t think everything will go back to normal this time, if you mean the situation we knew until a few weeks ago. Such an extreme and generalised situation will lead to profound changes, because to recover from such a blow will be very laborious. Some are hoping for a quick start, the result of a desire to catch up quickly. Obviously, I hope so too, but, although I’m naturally positive, this time I see it as very difficult, given the total uncertainty as to the duration of the problem. It will start again, but on what parameters it is impossible to say today. We probably need to prepare ourselves to relativise the concept of welfare that we have known to date.”

Everything is closed, or almost. The impact of the coronavirus on the Ticino economy will be severe. © CDT/Gabriele Putzu

Former Italian minister Giulio Tremonti argues that what we are experiencing is another of the faults of globalisation. Could the coronavirus experience lead to a rethinking of the open market and therefore also of economic relations between states? Should we all become more self-sufficient by creating more internal expertise?

“It would be wrong to sacrifice openness on the altar of an illusory self-sufficient system. Switzerland has few raw materials and this will not change, so we inevitably depend on free and open markets. This remains a fundamental principle for me, but it does not prevent a broader reflection on certain trade dynamics. I think, for example, of Switzerland’s recovery as a country where it can produce under competitive conditions thanks to technological development, a trend which is already underway and which could be strengthened. I think about a rediscovery of the qualities we have at home, perhaps even a little more expensive but absolutely precious. A bit like the rediscovery that shopping in Ticino may not always be so disadvantageous.”

Teleworking, in areas where it is possible, has now become an obligation, the only way to maintain certain activities. It also has the advantage of reducing travel and therefore of reducing pollution. Do you think that this forced experimentation could become an acquired practice or is telework overly mythical?

“Teleworking works promptly and to manage an emergency like this. Its increased use as a working tool is certainly positive, but I believe that it cannot yet become general practice. The technique works well, but human adaptation will take longer. Apart from the sectors in which teleworking is not possible for obvious reasons, there are still many social obstacles that should not be underestimated. Direct human contact remains fundamental and the further merging of private and professional life and the relative difficulty of managing this evolution - trivially because, for example, at home there is no room to do so - are no small challenge. Without forgetting the legal aspects, such as the control of how and when you work, which can be solved, but which need a broad acceptance that there is today because we are in emergency, but which must be developed over time”.

Fast and courageous reactions from Bern, unparalleled throughout the world, but for companies it will take more than that.

Teleworking and distance learning will need increasingly high-performance technological support, for example the famous 5G which, however, meets with a lot of resistance for fear of damage to health. How do we overcome these contradictions in society?

“I believe that they are intrinsic to a society that is used to having everything, but with the realistion that nothing is acquired and that some concessions must still be made, always with respect for people and their health. I remember, however, that a few months ago I stressed the importance of technological development, not just 5G, in order to facilitate the work of the emergency services and I was not taken very seriously. It seems to me that the facts today confirm that this was not a cheap shot. I hope that this extreme situation will lead us to rediscover the culture of discussion and constructive confrontation also on this issue, which is crucial for all sectors of society.”

The coronavirus emergency, with all the limitations in our daily life, has also brought to the surface a microeconomy, in some cases already structured in others more spontaneous forms of solidarity volunteering, aimed at people’s needs. Is this not a field that could develop into an economic asset, especially with the ageing population in mind?

“The ‘advantage’ of these crises is that they also stimulate creativity, with very interesting initiatives which in normal times would have remained marginal but which have the opportunity to prove their validity and to be socially accepted. Like the simple act of shopping for the neighbours. The business idea also needs the right timing, in fact, cases of brilliant ideas are not rare but simply they have arrived too early compared to the needs of the population. The discovery of services hitherto considered marginal and for sick people, but which prove valid for wider circles, is also an expression of a profound structural change in society, with different needs and, therefore, different business models.”

