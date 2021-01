Let’s remember not to forget. Especially in a year such as this - a year which saw our elders renounce the most basic freedoms due to the pandemic threat - it is desirable and proper for us to focus moreso our attention toward the theme of memory and on the necessary effort to remember its transmission. Never more than today, in fact, the practice of memory is dangerously under fire: speed, fake news, pervasive and out of control social media, excessive trust in the digital storage not only of information but also of feelings represent threats, among many, to a use memory that is not only circumstantial or instrumental.

Yet memory, each of us knows well is deep down, and remains one and only one, enabling our communities to not fall apart, to unite in the memory of what has been and which - in some cases of infinite tragedy - must absolutely no longer be. It is the reason why the strong spirit of solidarity that has accompanied us in these ten months - which we have all spent together fighting a subtle scourge that will forever mark our lives - must be strengthened more than ever today in a day of remembrance a little (no events with prescence are expected due to the restrictive measures against COVID-19) but no less important, or less significant.

This is why today January 27 must always be emphasized and celebrated, even at a distance, even in virtual mode, even if only with a moment of recollection and reflection in the family, especially to raise awareness among the youngest, who represent our future. Not so much to dig up a past of pain, but to form a solid civil conscience committed to the fight against hatred and indifference. Yes, let’s remember not to forget.

The date of January 27, in Ticino, was recognized ten years ago to commemorate all the genocides in history starting from the enormous tragedy of the Shoah, since on the same day in 1945 the Red Army liberated the concentration camp of Auschwitz, in the midst of a Europe outraged, set on fire. Bent and finally devastated by Nazism. For the survivors of that time, the last possible feeling, so dramatic had the trials suffered, was that of hope. Around them there was nothing but death and rubble. Yet many of them have somehow managed to start again, to continue living rather than surviving, to re-elaborate, to metabolize those unspeakable experiences as much as possible. it was that of hope.

We approach this and their descendants’ drama with absolute respect and a certain concern about the present: it will never be enough to reaffirm, on the Day of Remembrance but also in all the others, that every extremism, every racist temptation, every «supremacist» thought it only takes us back in time, and certainly not forward.

