After an incredibly difficult year it’s more important than ever to turn the page and look forward to the next 12 months with aspiration and ambition. Are you ready? The door has been sealed shut, good riddance 2020, welcome 2021. So, what’s the plan? Each year I make a New Resolution: Quit smoking (in my 30’s) or buy a sports car (pre-kids) or embark on a new business adventure (such as Hub). I’ve often overestimated myself, however this year my list will be a little different: I will keep hold of my enthusiasm which is typical of any beginning, and focus toward more authentic goals that build on what I learned in 2020. So, I am beginning my journey with energy and serenity. Today, more than ever, I feel the need to reaffirm what really matters. Focusing on attainable and exciting initiatives. I am going to launch into new projects, maybe even a new sport, learn to cook healthier, and drink more wine with my friends (a priority). I am also coming to terms with the last years legacy, ridding my closet of all the fabulous clothes I had hoped to wear but no longer fit into (or perhaps storing them for a future when my new 2021 cooking skills and fitness regime have paid off). But, most importantly, I want to love much deeper, fear less and be kinder to myself. Now, more than ever, it will be critical to remain optimistic, knowing there may still be difficulties ahead, but that, in the end, good will prevail.