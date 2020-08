Liberty Global is offering 110 francs per share, 32% higher than the average price on the stock market in the last 60 days, indicates a statement released today by Sunrise. If the transaction is successful, the securities will be withdrawn from trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. After careful consideration, the telecommunications operator’s board of directors (BoD) determined that the transaction is in the interest of Sunrise and its shareholders and therefore unanimously resolved to recommend the offer for acceptance, read the note. As part of the transaction, Freenet entered into a pledge in which it agreed to offer its entire stake of approximately 24% in Sunrise.