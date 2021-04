From mid-April, Lidl will be the first retail company in Switzerland to offer its employees free COVID-19 self-tests. The supermarket chain announced this in a statement, saying, «All employees of Lidl Switzerland will soon receive 20 free self-tests for voluntary and private use. Tests will be made available for use with a nasal swab or saliva sample. These tests are in addition to the self-tests that are already in use in the company as part of the safety plan». « We are putting the health of our employees first. By offering the self-tests, we are also fulfilling our social responsibility and strengthening prevention of infections.» explained Torsten Friedrich, CEO of Lidl Switzerland.