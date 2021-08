Lidl Switzerland currently recalls the product «Italiamo Pesto alla Genovese, 190 g» from the Italian manufacturer F.lli Polli spa with a minimum shelf life of 03/2024 and batch numbers MUC172 and MUC988. The possibility that the product is contaminated with ethylene oxide cannot be excluded. Ethylene oxide is a biocidal agent that is not permitted in Switzerland and is classified as harmful to health. Therefore, it is necessary that customers strictly adhere to the recall and do not consume the product.

In full respect of consumer protection, Lidl Switzerland reacted immediately by withdrawing the concerned product from the market. The item can be returned at any Lidl store. The purchase price will be refunded, even without a receipt.

The recall involves exclusively the product «Italiamo Pesto alla Genovese, 190 g» of the producer F.lli Polli spa with minimum shelf life 03/2024 and lot numbers MUC172 and MUC988. Other products sold by Lidl Switzerland, particularly other products under the «Italiamo» brand, are not the subject of this recall.

Lidl Switzerland and the Manufacturer F.lli Polli spa would like to apologize to all those concerned for the inconvenience.

Contact: Media point Dunantstrasse 15 8570 Weinfelden Tel.: +41 (0)71 627 82 00 E-mail: [email protected]

