The traditional spring opening of the Lido di Lugano which was scheduled for May 1 will not take place due to the ongoing crisis linked to Covid-19. City officials communicated this explaining that a new date for the start of the season of the Lido and other sports facilities will be defined at a later date and once positive updates on the pandemic situation have been released and when the precautionary measures introduced by the Confederation, Canton and Municipality come into action in particular the ban on assembly – which will be abolished. In the meantime, the city asks the population to respect the rules to stay at home as much as possible and only travel if there is a necessity helping to contain the spread of the infection.