With the collaboration of the academic world, the Competence Center association was established to promote and support cutting-edge companies in the technological field in sectors such as fashion, food and wellness

LifestyleTech, for a more innovative Ticino.

Never as in times of crisis like the present one does the fundamental role of innovation and the networking of knowledge become evident in order to become more competitive and grow in difficult conditions.

Even in Ticino we try to look to the future with optimism, and so the LifestyleTech Association was presented today in Lugano: it is a non-profit initiative that aims to promote and support innovative companies in the LifestyleTech sector , which includes technology and fashion, but also food, travel, design, art, work and well-being. The founding members are nine and include the consulting firms Accenture and Hyphen, the fashion groups Bally and Guess, the tech companies Loomish Investment Management, Microsoft and Dagorà, and finally the academic world with USI and Supsi. The headquarters are at the Dagorà LifestyleTech Innovation Hub in Lugano and the presidency is entrusted to Carlo Terreni, former director of NetComm Suisse.

‘I am happy with the foundation of the LifestyleTech Competence Center - commented the director of the DFE’s Economic Division Stefano Rizzi, at the opening of the event -. In addition to being perfectly in line with the economic development strategy adopted by the canton, it confirms that Ticino, thanks to the presence of numerous avant-garde companies and internationally recognized research institutes, is a canton strongly devoted to innovation and capable to attract companies, skills and investments’.

As the founding members of the LifestyleTech Competence Center have underlined in the various interventions, research, the networking of knowledge and above all collaboration, also with the academic world, is of fundamental importance for creating innovation. Especially in the tech field, during the lockdown months there was a strong increase in awareness (transversal to various sectors) of the role played by technology in shaping corporate business models. And if technological innovation was central before, today and tomorrow it will be even more important, both to improve the operational processes of companies, but also to find even greater adherence to the market through the exploitation of big data. Without forgetting the opportunities offered to companies by digital transformation in the field of sustainability. In the next months,

The centre will therefore support research and development projects, the creation of innovation laboratories, global scouting activities and the creation of events and workshops. The aim is to promote synergies between partners not only to further increase the level of innovation present in the area in the LifestyleTech area, but also to create jobs in the region.

