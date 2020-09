Despite the bitter times of the pandemic, Lindt & Sprüngli wants to keep customers clinging to sweet dreams. The Swiss chocolate manufacturer today opened the largest chocolate museum in Switzerland at its headquarters in Kilchberg (ZH).

According to Lindt & Sprüngli Chairman of the Board, Ernst Tanner, the new ‘Lindt Home of Chocolate’ - which officially opens on Sunday - is a milestone for the Confederation. The new museum, built in just 36 months, has an area of ​​a football field and is 20 metres high.

According to the initial project, the ‘Chocolate House’ was supposed to open on May 7, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, the inauguration has been postponed. Today, in the presence of tennis player Roger Federer and Federal Councilor Ueli Maurer, the ribbon was finally cut.

After a difficult period, Lindt & Sprüngli intends to offer its customers one more reason to stay in Kilchberg. In the first half of the year, the historic manufacturer of quality chocolate, which currently has 500 shops and cafes around the world, saw its turnover drop (on an annual basis) by 13% to 1.5 billion francs

