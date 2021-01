The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) has reported that, as part of internal controls, listeria has been found in corn kernels used in salads from various chains. The affected products belong to Lidl, ALDI SUISSE AG, Denner and Migros: all of them immediately withdrew the products from sale and initiated a recall.

The FSVO recommends not consuming the products in question.

An infection due to the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes usually has a mild or even asymptomatic course in people with an intact immune system. A range of severe, sometimes life-threatening symptoms can develop in immunosuppressed individuals. During pregnancy, listeriosis can cause a miscarriage or a neonatal septicemia or meningitis.

The withdrawn products are the following:

Lidl

- Mixed salad of 320 g (to be consumed by: 08.01.2021 and 09.01.21)

ALDI SUISSE SA

- Mixed salad of 320 g (to be consumed by: 07.01.2021, 09.01.2021 and 10.01.21)

- Natural salad of 250 g (to be consumed by 08.01.2021 and 09.01.21)

- Ultra-fresh variety of salads: Wurstel and cheese 300 g (to be consumed by 07.01.2021)

Denner

- Mixed salad (Bunter Mischsalat) of 220 g (to be consumed by: 08.01.2021 and 09.01.2021)

- 220 g mixed salad with chicken (to be consumed by 08.01.2021 and 09.01.21)

- Rustico salad of 200 g (to be consumed by 08.01.2021 and 09.01.21)

Migros

- M-Budget Mixed salad: Migros article number: 1310,200, to be consumed by and no. batch number: 07.01.2021 (xxx / 17) and 08.01.2021 (xxx / 17). Outlets: Cooperative Lucerne, Cooperative Basel and Migros Online

- M-Classic Chicken Saladbowl: Migros article number: 1303.233, to be consumed by and no. of batch 07.01.2021 (xxx / 17) and 08.01.2021 (xxx / 17). Outlets: Eastern Switzerland Cooperative, Basel Cooperative and Dierikon Outlet

- Anna’s Best Mediterranean salad: Migros article number: 1310-234, to be consumed by and no. of batch 07.01.2021 (xxx / 17) and 08.01.2021 (xxx / 17). Sales points: Cooperative Lucerne and Cooperative Basel

- Anna’s Best Party salad: Migros article number: 1310-208, to be consumed by and no. of batch 07.01.2021 (xxx / 17). Outlets: Cooperative Lucerne, Cooperative Basel and Migros Online

- «Erlesener Salat» salad: Migros article number: 1303.203, to be consumed by and no. of batch 07.01.2021 (xxx / 17) and 08.01.2021 (xxx / 17). Sales points: Cooperative Basel

- Anna’s best Saladbowl Country: Migros article number: 1303.243, to be consumed by and no. of batch 07.01.2021 (xxx / 17) and 08.01.2021 (xxx / 17). Sales points: Cooperative Lucerne, Eastern Switzerland Cooperative, Ticino Cooperative, Basel Cooperative and Zurich Cooperative

- Anna’s Best Saladbowl Thon: Migros article number: 1303.246, to be consumed by and no. of batch 07.01.2021 (xxx / 17) and 08.01.2021 (xxx / 17). Sales points: Cooperative Lucerne, Cooperative Basel, Cooperative Eastern Switzerland, Cooperative Ticino, Cooperative Zurich and Migros Online

