Living with the virus and and the ghosts of an uncertain future

We reached out to companies in the area to gage feelings during a time that is complex for everyone, made up of uncertainties and fears. With a lockdown not yet fully absorbed and another that is seems likely the feeling of being close to closure is enough to find yourself stuck, concerned and worried.

Feeling the crisis coming

The international transport sector has a particularity with respect to crises: it feels them arriving before the others. It feels the beginning because they are used to looking into the future. Ticino boasts a long tradition in this field, and it is therefore from here that our journey between companies, small and large begins.

‘We have been living with the protection measures that the virus imposes on us since the end of January’ explains Massimo Fattorini, director of Fattorini Autotrasporti. . ‘We work a lot with northern Italy, so we had to take precautions right from the start’. The Novazzano-based company also has frequent contacts with German-speaking Switzerland. ‘In the first phase of the epidemic beyond St. Gotthard they saw us a bit like aliens when we arrived wearing gloves and masks, they made fun of us.

‘Now the situation has totally changed. They understood that the virus is not to be underestimated’. At the level of activity, the Ticino transport company is also affected by the crisis. ‘Many companies still have shorter or less staff working hours. And then there is the problem of distance working: often when we get to the load we have to wait hours and hours before receiving the necessary documents. Yes, the pandemic has slowed everything down and has changed the pace of production’

So many problems

The Rubisdi Stabio is, for its part, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of precision tweezers. Its products, used in the medical field, in laboratories, in the watchmaking industry and in cosmetics, are largely exported. ‘In terms of infrastructure, we are living in a fortunate situation’, explains Fides Baldesberger, CEO. ‘Both the offices and the factory have high ceilings, large and airy rooms. Even in the production lines, we can easily guarantee a distance of more than two meters between employees. And then we have Plexiglas, masks and disinfectant where needed. Of course, we are all afraid that someone could bring the virus into the company. It is a fear shared by many other entrepreneurs’. Rubis has about forty employees, and a lot of frontier staff. ‘Mothers, in particular, they live in a situation of great uncertainty. They do not know whether their children’s school will be open or closed tomorrow. We need great flexibility and balance. On the economic balance: It is a difficult year. We have to pay close attention to cash flow, liquidity. A situation we know well, because those who work in industry know what a crisis entails’.

Exporting and importing

Rubis also and above all lives on exports. ‘We work with large companies. One of these is Victorinox, which has greatly reduced its orders due to the non-arrival of tourists in Switzerland. The knife manufacturer, in fact, mainly works in airports and holiday resorts. In general it depends a little on the sectors: some are holding up well and are not affected by the crisis, while others are clearly in difficulty. It also varies a lot from country to country. The current situation is complex for the whole industry’. Even the Audemars di Cadempino is active internationally. Specialized in microtechnology, it produces in Ticino but also in China and the Philippines. Its own market is international. CEO Mirko Audemars: ‘We felt the first impact when the sudden closure of our factory in China for a month was announced. However, when the buildings reopened, we were the first to obtain the authorization. This experience was very useful for our production in Lugano. Experience and masks were imported from China, in this sense in advance of common times’. Audemars quickly established accurate protocols. by implementing the best practices learned in China as early as the end of January, we were able to continue operating during the lockdown, while maintaining a safe environment for our staff. And today?

Switzerland has adopted a strategy of individual and organizational responsibility: a small sacrifice in exchange for a sustainable community. Therefore today we are still adopting a very conservative approach to maintain all the security protocols, as if they were mandatory, even if not required by the state’.

An uncertainty that blocks everything

The protocols were set in place by the Ticino Industries Association. Martino Piccioli, president of Plastifil SA, is also part of the AITI committee, of Mendrisio, specialized in articles in steel and other alloys, 150 employees. ‘We ourselves, within our company, have moved since February 24th, introducing spacing and disinfectants, then masks and, where possible, teleworking. Then it was the turn of Plexiglas’.

‘In short, the story of a fight against the pandemic, a common fight. The ghost is the virus that enters the company, blocking everything, in an already complex year, marked by uncertainty. This is what cuts the legs of the industry’. Piccioli also confirms this: ‘The economy, in particular industry, is by nature linked to investments. In this sense, fewer orders are confirmed, projects are blocked, some branches have stopped, which in fact creates enormous uncertainty. It is a very difficult time, it is evident.

‘Also because, since there is no possibility to plan, it is then complicated to turn the investment wheel. In March and April we already knew it, we knew that stopping then would be very dangerous, precisely because there was work then. The rest of Switzerland and much of Europe were in fact open. The risk was to lose not only orders, but customers along the way. And it’s dangerous to even lose just one these days. Now, in the face of this second pandemic wave and other ghosts of closure, there is no shortage of concerns, also because many companies have emerged tired, bruised, from the first lockdown. We must therefore make sure not to close everything, finding a modus operandi to remain open safely’. The AITI network is always open, as well as that between individual companies. ‘‘Never as in recent months has there been such a confrontation, a similar collaboration, also the result of the feeling of being all in the same boat. This is a crisis that crosses the sectors’.

Divided into teams

In the banking sector too, the measures have partially changed daily life. Raiffeisen knows this well, widespread throughout the Ticino area. Being a cooperative, the individual banks are independent, but the guidelines apply to everyone. ‘Raiffeisen Switzerland has issued general recommendations’, says Gianluca Cantarelli, head of public relations. ‘The part not in contact with customers has moved to working from home where possible. Otherwise, teams have been set up nationwide to alternate between offices on a weekly basis. The mask must always be worn in common areas’. Meetings, courses and trainings have gone digital. Teleworking and separate teams were however also recommended to local branches. And then there is the timeliness: all collaborators must immediately report symptoms. So we avoid quarantining entire offices’.

The perfect storm

Let’s move now to IBSA. The factories of the pharmaceutical multinational based in Lugano have always worked with high safety standards. Yet the pandemic required even more effort. ‘We also have production plants in Italy, in Lodi. So we immediately found ourselves in the eye of the storm’ explains Virginio Cattaneo, head of human resources. ‘In Lugano, on the other hand, we have about ten units that are very interdependent, enclosed within a radius of a few kilometers. We were facing a perfect storm, and that is why we had to react immediately. Starting on February 21 with the news of the first cases of contagion in Italy. An action committee was formed to monitor, manage and organize all relevant interventions. We have acted on three fundamental pillars: employee safety, the protection of jobs and the guarantee of the availability of drugs, in particular those for chronic patients. The measures adopted are many: periodic sanitation of the premises, access control through temperature detection, sanitizing liquid dispenser, physical spacing, Plexiglas panels and masks everywhere. ‘The bulk of the operation, however, concerned teleworking’ continues Cattaneo. ‘90% of the collaborators have moved to distance home office, therefore about 220 employees. All the production operators, on the other hand, have always been present. Our thanks go to them’. Currently, with the arrival of the second wave, IBSA retains 50% of employees with white-collar qualifications in teleworking. It should be noted that in the first phase, between March and April, the pharmaceutical company has made available up to 40 hotel rooms for cross-border collaborators. The measure of reduced work, on the other hand, involved only twenty people for about three weeks. From a market point of view, IBSA - which exports to more than 80 countries - has withstood the impact. ‘At the beginning of the pandemic we experienced peaks, because many stocked up on drugs’ concludes Cattaneo.

Get out almost unscathed

On the primary sector front, the Ortofrutticola Taiana company in Davesco finds strength from having emerged unscathed from the first lockdown. In short, it is ready, if it should be the case, to face a second one. Sara Taiana explains: ‘The primary sector does not actually stop. During the first wave, sales to private individuals had increased, but we had lost all catering’. Some customers stayed, others - most - quickly reverted to old habits. ‘Many, during that period, had become seized by fears of contagion, and had therefore opted for different choices, for zero-kilometer expenses, avoiding the danger of any gatherings’. There are five of them working in the family business. The work cannot be stopped. It never stopped. ‘Also because in the primary job today to what I will get in a few months. I can not stop. Now, faced with these ghosts, we asked ourselves: Shall we plant more or less?’. A somewhat strange situation, in which we can do nothing but move according to the experience we have already had in the past. Here, too, balances are sought, to be experienced with masks but above all with distances. ‘In the primary school, luck is that people often work outdoors, spaced from each other’.

The indirect repercussions

The carpentry shops also have staff located outside. Sandra Cattani, of Cattani di Bironico, explains: ‘There are fourteen of us, with four employees always on construction sites. For those who remain inside, therefore in place, large distances are envisaged and, if necessary, the use of masks. Only two cases of quarantine. In short, everything is going quite smoothly, unless a second lockdown arrives. No, we really hope we can avert it, even if we managed to manage the former. Good or bad, internally, at the factory production level, we quickly found normalcy. The installation was at a standstill, since the construction sites were closed, and some delays have also accumulated in terms of income’. Sandra Cattani is convinced of this: ‘If everyone does their homework, without complaining too much, we will be able to avoid new closures’. Very loyal also to the Chicco d’Oro. Michelangelo Storari explains: ‘We have become accustomed to the protocols by now, having implemented the appropriate security measures for several months. We now update them as ordinances change. Inside, social distancing and masks apply when needed. We tend to try to keep the operators separate. About thirty employees work in production. The objective is one, and only one: ‘To always keep production sustainable, avoiding that it stops. Also because, as Storari himself points out, the fortune of the company - even in the unlucky period - is its food nature. Our work would continue even in the case of a second lockdown, just as it did during the first. Of course, customers would fail again, I am thinking of the catering sector in particular, but we still consider ourselves lucky compared to other sectors’. The repercussions are indirect. ‘For us as for all of society’.

