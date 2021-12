This decision was taken by the organizers of the event, who have opted to close the village and the ice rink at 20.30 on December 31, shortly after the Paolo Tomamichel Band concert. The piste will reopen on January 1st at 10am, whilst the village will reopen at 2pm. The Municipality, meanwhile, has decided to cancel the annual exchange of greetings (with a speech by the mayor) in the town square. Still thinking about the end of the year, the Locarno Executive, states in a note, «take this opportunity to remember the importance of not gathering together and highly recommends the use of masks in situations and places where the appropriate distances between people cannot be guaranteed». Specifically we point to Piazza Grande, Largo Zorzi, Piazza Castello, Piazza Remo Rossi and the underpasses of the Rotonda. «These are - adds the City Hall - preventive measures that are very efficient to reduce contagions and to increase the protection of the public». In any event, all public establishments in the city will be allowed to continue their activities until 3 a.m. Starting at 2 a.m., the music volume should not cause any disturbance, the firing of firecrackers or the use of fireworks will be forbidden and the anti-COVID-19 regulations must be respected.