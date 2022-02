The optimal participation rates and results achieved during the pilot phase (3,800 routes traced, for a combined total of 12 thousand km), and the high potential of bicycle mobility (40%) revealed by the Corporate Mobility Plan of the downtown area carried out in 2019, therefore prompted the City Hall to extend the scheme to other companies in the city.

In comparison with previous experiences, the City decided to introduce a new incentive scheme that has also been supported by the Federal Office of Energy and the Lugano South Climate Fund. During this year and into 2023 two «Bikecoin» campaigns will be held from April to October. Locarno will allocate a budget to reward directly the employees of individual companies, which can, as mentioned, earn up to 40 francs per month. Companies in the city area will be requested to pay a membership fee to cover management costs. Companies will also be given the option to consider providing additional incentives to their employees. Through the Mobalt app, participants will be able to track their routes with GPS, collecting points (»Bikecoin») based on the number of trips and kilometers covered by bicycle - both electric and conventional - allowing to generate rankings at the company and inter-company level.