The Department of Territory has published the 2020 report «Air quality in Ticino», which is downloadable online from the website of the Office of Air, Climate and Renewable Energy: www.ti.ch/aria. In 2020, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3) and fine particulate matter (PM10) once again failed to comply with all the limits set by the Ordinance against Air Pollution (OIAt), while maintaining the positive trend observed in recent years. In spite of meteorological conditions in 2020 that were often favourable for the accumulation of pollutants in the air, the preventive measures taken to contain the pandemic, and in particular the lockdown period, resulted in a drastic decrease in emissions of nitrogen oxides, of which approximately 70 % is produced by road traffic. This is reflected in the accomplishment - for the third consecutive year - of new historic lows for annual averages of nitrogen dioxide. In the case of ozone and fine dust, the origin of which depends on several sources, the relationship between containment measures and the change in the corresponding environmental load is less clear, with the influence of meteorology being predominant. In this respect, compared to 2019, weather conditions during the first three months - which were characterized by the mildest winter on record since measurements began, with January and February being exceptionally low in precipitation - favored a generalized increase in annual averages of fine particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), while a less warm and sunny summer prompted a decrease in the number of hours the hourly limit value for ozone was exceeded.