After the controversy over data errors and the consequent transition to the orange zone, Lombardy now turns yellow again and something will change even for the Ticinese who want to cross the border. The last time access to Lombardy was allowed was the 7th and 8th of January. Now, citizens will again be able to move freely within the region, as well as to return to dine out or have lunch at a restaurant or coffee at a bar. The self-certification will remain necessary only for those who move between 10pm and 5am. The bars and restaurants will reopen and allow up to a maximum of four people per table and close at 6pm. The shops will reopen at normal times, while on holidays and days before holidays the activities inside shopping centers will remain closed, with the exception of foodstuffs, tobacconists, newsagents, pharmacies and florists. Exhibitions or museums, will be open to the public with limited admissions.

A squeeze from Bern?

The easing of the measures decided could entice many Travelling from Ticino people to cross the border again, especially during the weekend. The greater mobility of people would seem to worry the Council of State which, according to information, is ready to write again to the Federal Council to ask for the introduction of more customs controls, in order to discourage shopping tourism and, more in in general, to reduce the movements of people. In fact, the government fears that a greater movement of people along the border could nullify all the efforts made to date to contain the infections. On the other hand, the measure that Ticino intends to ask Bern would not be new and would go in the direction of banning, as happened last spring, shopping tourism and make it punishable with a fine upon return to Switzerland. The goal is to discourage trespassing at this time when the situation is improving but still remains unstable.

What changes for us

While waiting to understand in which direction Bellinzona will move, the return to yellow will allow many Ticinese to visit a relative.

But be careful, because as was already the case in December, those who want to go to Lombardy for tourism (including shopping) or to visit their loved ones must present a certificate confirming that they have submitted in the 48 hours prior before entering a swab (PCR or rapid) negative result. Those who do not do so, upon arrival in Italy will have to put themselves in fiduciary isolation for 14 days. Having contracted the coronavirus in recent months and having a serological test that confirms the presence of antibodies cannot replace the swab. So even those who are already certain of being healed will still have to take a test to cross the border.

The exceptions

Some exceptions are provided for those who enter Italy for a period not exceeding 120 hours for «proven work, health or absolute urgency», with the obligation, at the end of this term, to leave the national territory or to work fiduciary quarantine. Furthermore, anyone who transits, by private vehicle, in the Italian territory for a period not exceeding 36 hours can be exempted from the obligation to present a negative swab. Similarly, a Lombard who wants to cross the Swiss border, without «proven necessity» or work reasons, can enter without problems, but when returning across the border he must show that he has carried out a test, with a negative result, within 48 hours from return to Italy. Finally, it must be remembered that once in Italy, moving between regions is prohibited,

