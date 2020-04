The hotel sector in Ticino, strongly affected by the pandemic, is waiting for the restart, scheduled for 04 May, with many unknowns.

Lorenzo Pianezzi, what’s the situation after such a complicated two months?

‘There is a general concern about the future, but also about the possible lack of liquidity of the establishments. What’s going to happen? What kind of tourism will we have? From my point of view, inner Switzerland, i.e. the tourist market beyond Gotthard, will be able to save the coming months. We, on the other hand, together with only Graubünden and Valais, are perceived as a “holiday cantons”. This year we will travel less abroad, less by plane, more by car. In this sense, I see great potential for Ticino. Of course, what wasn’t reaped in the spring is unlikely to be recovered. And we will miss foreign tourism, the new markets that we have managed to conquer - and on which we will have to continue to work in spite of this - but we will be able to count on the internal market. Those destinations that are already very much oriented towards inner Switzerland will have growth margins, perhaps less, while the others will be called upon to reinvent themselves and return to look within our country as our best customer base. We will need a strong tourism promotion, a strong budget, and this despite the fact that the budget itself has been affected by the difficulties of the past two months. It will be necessary to start a dialogue between the municipalities and the Canton in order to understand how to get out of it and to make inner Switzerland respond immediately, and come to Ticino.’

Let’s go back over the past two months: what scars will they leave?

‘Well, we return to the huge problems of lack of liquidity, especially for hoteliers who have not reached a rental agreement with their property owners. These agreements are by no means taken for granted. That is precisely why, in addition to sureties, which are interesting aids for solving the urgent needs of the moment, the sector is pushing for non-repayable loans. The Confederation is currently thinking about this. Let’s say that, so far, we have not been able to start putting anything away for a rainy day which will allow us to get through next winter. We know that in our canton 50% of the turnover is made between June and September, so there is still time to have a useful and positive summer season, without forgetting the progress made in recent years with respect to the autumn season. We started with a big deficit, so to speak, and now we are called upon to do a good job.’

Is the reopening officially set for 04 May?

‘The crisis window in our canton will close on 3 May, so that from 4 May we can open our establishments in line with the rest of Switzerland. Because it should not be forgotten that on the other side of the Gotthard hotels have remained open. According to the last call Friday morning with Christian Vitta, we’re heading in that direction. Having obtained clearance from the State, we can again accept reservations, for 04 May and thereafter, in accordance with the rules that have been imposed on us in terms of hygiene and social distancing. We’re already getting calls for July, so something’s moving. We hope that the news of the reopening of our hotels can now finally unblock the situation.’

Was it the weekend of breakthrough?

‘I communicated it to the hoteliers on Saturday, also sent them the documents relating to the opening. There are three documents. The first concerns the regulations to be respected, from Plexiglas to be placed in reception to gloves and masks available to floor staff, from the social distancing measures to be put in place to many other details, such as washing the sheets at over seventy degrees, which we already did. The second document underlines how cleaning in the rooms must be done. The third is a welcome letter, which each hotel can distribute to customers at check-in, a letter that makes the customer aware of the particular situation, asking them to declare their state of health as well as to show flexibility in case everything is not to their expectations. An example: we will no longer be able to crowd the breakfast rooms, and therefore we will have to ask for preferred times, to think about different shifts.’

Restaurateurs are afraid of having to turn their spaces into operating theatres. Does this also apply to hotels with a restaurant?

‘The trend in recent years is to avoid having an in-house restaurant, because it is a source of cost, in terms of staff and goods. Usually, those who have their own restaurant are because they have a very traditional clientele, who also want to stay there to eat; we are talking about a medium-high category, if not exactly 5-star, which by their nature already tend to better define social distances between one table and another, and therefore should not suffer too much from the measures put into place. Basically, the city restaurants, whose business was based on the number of customers, will suffer the most. Therefore, fewer people could mean an increase in quality and therefore in prices, a bit like what will happen with flights.’

The Swiss tourism industry recently sent an open letter to the Federal Council asking for an outlook, something concrete. What kind of answer is expected?

‘As mentioned earlier, in principle we expect the possibility of non-repayable loans to be fully assessed, so as to help the sector overcome this difficult time, especially those who have no liquidity. Also because if tourism does not respond significantly, we will enter the autumn with even greater difficulties. We expect a response that takes this into account, as well as an increase by Switzerland Tourism in promoting the internal market, and the concept of “Swiss on holiday in Switzerland” will be pushed forward. And why not, we could dust off an old idea, already known at the Parliament Building, of a discount on tax rates for those who spend their holidays in Switzerland.’

How do you judge the political authorities’ approach to the sector so far?

‘Right away they came to us about short-time working. A timely approach that has enabled us to reduce fixed personnel costs, followed by the possibility of accessing sureties. Of course, we’ll have to pay those back, and that may weigh a little bit more.’

You have your finger on the pulse of the category. What are the greatest fears of Ticino’s hoteliers right now?

‘Well, a second epidemic wave is scary, of course, but at the moment it can be scary just being entrepreneurs. In fact, we have seen what can be encountered even without making one’s own mistakes, but for a virus, for something unpredictable. And a virus, it has been seen, can bring an entire nation’s economy to its knees. The risk becomes enormous for entrepreneurs. And if, in the future, these dynamics were to repeat themselves every few years, then we would have to start thinking about forfeiting more of our own funds than we have done so far, or we would have to ask, at a political level, for the institutions to make funds available to the sector in cases like this. Our luck is to be in a careful country with significant reserves.’

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata