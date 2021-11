The project of the FEDRO to create a dedicated lane for trucks on the A2 highway close to Chiasso Brogeda is not viewed positively by the Public Democratic Party (PPD) of Mendrisiotto, which has called on the cantonal and federal government agencies because the region «cannot afford to build an infrastructure that would further intensify the existing problems in the region.

In a statement issued by the Mendrisiotto PPD, Marco Romano asked the Federal Council why «FEDRO does not take into account the objections of the affected municipalities» and why «heavy traffic can no longer be handled further north without burdening an already collapsing Mendrisiotto».

With regard to Ticino, Maurizio Agustoni, Giorgio Fonio and Luca Pagani asked the State Council to support «our region, which has been asking in a loud voice not to build the lane for trucks, with respect to FEDRO. In fact, it is impossible to understand FEDRO’s attitude, which in the face of a unanimously expressed position of the local administrators, has decided not to allow any opening by not «softening» in any way the project. A position disrespectful for the district and that requires a decisive intervention by the Territory Department and the State Council».

