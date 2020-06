The Louvre will open online reservations from Monday 15 June on its website www.ticketlouvre.fr , 3 weeks after the museum reopens to visitors, set for 6 July.

In a press release, the museum specifies the entry conditions: it will be mandatory to have booked a time slot and equally essential will be to wear a mask for anyone over 11 years, an obligation that will also affects all staff. Distances and safety measures must be respected.

At the entrance, you will have to wash your hands with disinfectant gel, the visits will be marked with arrows without the possibility of going back to avoid the crossing of the flows. In the Mona Lisa room, usually the most crowded, a double way will be imposed to enter and exit

