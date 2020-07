The canton of Lucerne has introduced the maximum limit of 100 customers for restaurants, discos and bars since Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There are also restrictions on events

At public and private events with more than 100 people, if protection measures cannot be respected, a division into zones must be made to respect the maximum limit and the personal data of those present must be collected, announced the Cantonal Department of health. For restaurants and other venues the limit has been reduced from 300 to 100 people if customers are not seated at the table.

Lucerne, as a tourist and cultural destination, presents a particularly high risk of coronavirus infection in restaurants and at events, specify the authorities. The maximum number of patrons was therefore reduced following the example of other cantons where it emerged that tracing is difficult when there are 300 people.

In addition to Ticino, Basel-Stadt and Campagna, Aargau, Solothurn, Zug and Valais have already tightened measures for public places in recent days

