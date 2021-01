The ski resorts in the canton of Lucerne will be able to reopen on Friday: the State Council has expressed itself in favor of a conditional authorization after all the other cantons of central Switzerland have already reopened their ski resorts around the New Year.

At the end of a discussion the Department of Health and Social Affairs (GSD) decided to grant the managers authorization to reopen, indicated a press release from the State Chancellery.

All employees in direct contact with customers will undergo a weekly test.

However, until 7 February it will be possible to keep the lifts open only between Thursday AM - Sunday evening. Capacity will be limited to two thirds to reduce the risk of injury.

Toboggan runs, snow parks and black runs will remain closed. There will also be a ban on alcohol consumption.

Take-away offers will be allowed instead.

According to the director of health Guido Graf, the reopening is justifiable considering that the situation has stabilized and the reproduction rate has dropped slightly.

