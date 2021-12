The events at Locarno airport have been an incentive for the owners to avoid a similar situation. In July the weather - especially the strong wind - in Magadino caused extensive damage to the airport hangars and to several aircraft. Therefore Erexi and Luganair, two companies active at the airport for many years and owners of a portion of the hangars within the airport area, have submitted an application to replace the current facilities.

Built in the Seventies

These structures were built in the Seventies and now Erexi and Luganair want to replace them with new environmentally sustainable buildings. «The situation that has arisen at Locarno airport - as explained - following a storm that caused the collapse of a building constructed in the same period, has hastened the need to rebuild the structures as soon as possible in accordance with standards and measures suitable for the new construction regulations».

Aircraft also change

Newer structures also need to be in place to accommodate new generations of airplanes, which generally have larger wing dimensions than those of 50 years ago. Models and technologies have advanced over half a century, and it is possible that they will change further in the coming decades. New hangars intend to accommodate these changes as well.

The privatization project

Mr. Rolf Marending, president of the board of directors of both companies, also contributed (together with the entrepreneur Stefano Artioli) to the privatisation process of Agno airport. The concept for the construction of the new terminal and hangars has taken shape while working on the project to be submitted to the Municipality. «Unfortunately - it was explained - delays in the competition phase have actually slowed everything down». Erexi and Luganair therefore believe that now it is necessary to accelerate in order to enhance the situation of the hangars they own, in the hope that meanwhile also the competition situation concerning the airport can unlock. « The construction of the hangars - stressed Marending - is perfectly integrated in the project submitted by Marending-Artioli group, from where the project originates, and at the same time it will be able to coexist with whatever the future solution of the airport will be. Erexi and Luganair will be willing to collaborate with any entity that will manage the airport in the coming years. We would like the facilities on our property to be safe, modern, eco-sustainable and state-of-the-art and to protect the value of the aircrafts inside them as best as possible».

Submitted to Bern

The construction application documentation was forwarded in recent days to the management of Lugano Airport, which will now send it to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation for possible approval. «Lugano-Agno Airport - emphasize the owners of the hangars - is one of the access gates to Ticino that is worth being enhanced, following the examples of St. Moritz and Payerne, with their plans that are seeing the light in these years».

Solar energy will be provided

«The construction is marked by the project’s simplicity and sustainability, which involves the use of materials such as wood, glass and a roof of solar panels. The use of glass allows the hangars to fit seamlessly into the landscape, effectively preventing the creation of an unattractive barrier to neighboring municipalities. Lastly, the solar panels enable almost total coverage of the energy needs of the entire structure». Which would be from this point of view environmentally sustainable. And they could also supply energy to part of the Lugano airport.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata