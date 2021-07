In the air all is well, on the ground less so. We are talking about the airport of Agno, divided between the excellent results obtained in recent months and the turmoil that has arisen surrounding the procedure for the passage of the airport to private individuals. Let’s start with the results, with this past June setting a record in terms of flights and turnover. «It is the best month in four years - reveals Filippo Lombardi, Lugano’s Municipal responsible for the dossier - and July is travelling on the same levels. This means that the airport is alive and well». It also signifies that the Municipality, if conditions continue to go well, will not have to ask the City Council for a new credit for the salaries of the employees remaining in Agno following the liquidation of Lugano Airport: one less political headache. The positive performance in the «good» months of this year - the winter months are less profitable especially if there are no scheduled flights - following the profitable closure of the 2020 management, in spite of the first pandemic wave. «The impression is that the airport can stand on its own - confirms Lombardi - but it should be remembered that we are not making big investments». These investments will be part of the discussion with the future managers. Here we enter the complicated part of the story.

A difficult agreement

If the airport goes well, it removes some pressure from City Hall, enabling it to manage the transfer to the private sector «without having a knife at its throat», to quote Lombardi. There is less pressure, yes, but no less difficulty in unraveling the puzzle. The final knot is the appeal with which two candidate groups for management, Team Lug and Northern Lights, have challenged, for the second time, the procedure chosen by the City. This is after the public body, placed in control by an initial series of appeals, annulled its decision to bring in the «final» the teams led by Sir Lindsay Owen-Jones and Stefano Artioli and reinstated, at least on paper, all four excluded groups, including Team Lug and Northern Lights. However, according to the latter, there are different ways to go: either we start from scratch with a competition (and not with a call for expression of interest) or the projects already submitted cannot be modified again. «We are preparing our comments regarding the appeal, then the Council of State will rule,« Lombardi says. Could there be room for a bona fide agreement? «Hardly. The latest appeal is a bit unclear - the municipalist presses - It is an application against what they had requested in the previous appeal. We re-opened the game for everyone». The new objection, among other things, not only penalizes the City, but also the groups favored for victory. The favorites and those eager to implement their plans. That’s why we talk about «garbage».

Electricity prospects

The timing is also uncertain. «We hope that by the fall there will be clarity, so we can update our roadmap. We will inform the City Council after the summer, however.» The City should also decide on the new composition of the working group that will accompany it in the process of transferring the property to private owners: one more political headache. «We’ll find the right way» cuts Lombardi short. Meanwhile, other decisions have been made. A new study will compare the noise impact of two Avilù aircraft, one kerosene and one electric, «to determine to what extent the development of electric aircraft will be useful to us», explains Lombardi. The City then asked the Federal Office of Civil Aviation to resume discussions on the perimeter and operating conditions of the airport. The current one has been in force since 2004 and was planned on the 700 thousand passengers assumed at the end of the ‘90s. Another discussion will be pursued, with Canton, on the passage of the future bypass, which will require the displacement of the current instrument approach system. «We’re looking at how we can take advantage of that to move to a satellite system.» The costs are not low. You have to come to an agreement, even here.

