Lugano Airport SA (LASA) has gone into liquidation. The company’s board of directors decided to end the financial agony they have dealt with and therefore to cancel unrealistic recovery plans with other public money. The city of Lugano owned 85.5% along with the canton 12.5%

There will be no more popular voting on the funding decided by the Lugano Legislative and the Grand Council. The coronavirus crisis that has hit the world aviation sector has further aggravated the likelihood of a positive outcome; however, it is not the main cause of the structural failure of the Agno airport which was abandoned by all companies. This afternoon the Lugano Town Hall and the LASA leaders will explain this decision in detail.