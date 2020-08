‘Play your game’ The expression is more suited to a casino than to an airport. After all, the Agno airport has aroused a swing of emotions worthy of an evening at the green tables. Now a new phase opens up. The players, that is the private individuals interested in investing in the structure, will soon be called to play their ‘game’ that is to explain how they would like to relaunch the airport.

Technically, the operation promoted by the City is one call for expression of interest(invitation to express your interest) and it is the same implementation for the sports centre. ‘Everything should be ready by mid-September’ explains the municipal Michele Foletti. ‘As Executive we have decided on the framework conditions for collaboration with private individuals and now the technical group that manages the transaction is putting the contents on paper’.

If those who have come forward so far confirm their intentions, the Municipality will have more choices and more bargaining power, while if the counterparty were to be only one, the risk of a disadvantageous agreement for the public body would increase. The names of potential partners had bounced on the news in the months preceding the liquidation of Lugano Airport and the dismissal of two thirds of the staff. There was the English entrepreneur Sir Lindsay Owen-Jones (formerly L’Oreal) who had said he was willing to lead a consortium of companies in the sector. There were the Ticinese Silvio Tarchini and Dario Kessel, who already long ago proposed the construction from scratch of a terminal, a control tower, a hangar and a hotel. Then there was the group led by Diego Zanoni, a businessman ready to create a regional airline by bringing together various local investors.

Looking through the archives, other interests also resurface: a British company, one from Luxembourg, a group from Bergamo, a local consortium and the French company Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur. The last five had come forward in 2015, when the City probed the market much as it is doing today. At that time nothing was done, while now we must necessarily guarantee a future at the airport, even if only for private flights. In fact, unless new decisions are made. The City cannot pay the salary of the twenty or so remaining employees forever. Clearly the pandemic has reshuffled the cards and those who were interested before may not be anymore now.

Speaking of employees: the first days of September could also be decisive for the social plan for the benefit of those who have lost their jobs. After the mess of the agreement reached-not reached, the City Hall and the unions will meet to discuss the amount to be allocated to the dismissed. The Executive will also confront the Management, to avoid unwelcome surprises in the City Council and a new, embarrassing postponement.

