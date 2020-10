It seems like a draw that tastes of defeat. Let’s discuss the city council which on Monday was blocked on applying for credit applications for the future social plan of Lugano Airport (500 thousand francs) - the liquidation of the SA company and the continuity of the structure still awaiting private individuals to come forward. At a certain point, when voting on the proposal to separate these issues, the issues were divided exactly in two (24-24) and as required by law, everything was postponed to the next session. Everything, including the social plan that importantly dismissed employees and unions who have been waiting for months. There were three options on the table (half a million, 750 thousand francs or 1.3 million) but for now the balance is zero, with all the uncertainties of the case - obviously the social partners did not take it well.

For Giangiorgio Gargantini of UNIA he shared it was ‘ a very sad show’ - I followed the discussion with some employees and former employees and the common feeling was the lack of answers to their questions. This is unsustainable. We have been formulating proposals on working conditions and measures in favour of staff and families since June’. Then came the twist that further postponed the decisions. ‘It is really unacceptable and unworthy, thinking of those who are working in uncertainty or who in May found themselves with a dismissal letter in hand’ Gargantini asked that clarity be made on the figures regarding relocated people (there was talk of about 15 employees still out of work out of the 47 dismissed). ‘If relocating means doing summer jobs, then we need to reconsider the meaning of the word work’. There is also something for the Canton: ‘Their silence is even more serious’.

‘More than silence’ - said Lorenzo Jelmini of the OCST - ‘I would speak of opposition. I remember that a motion of mine and of other colleagues is still pending, asking for the Canton to participate in the financing of the social plan. Now it will be up to Parliament to express itself’. On what happened at the Palacongressi, Jelmini is laconic: ‘The theatre of a very bad comedy that never ceases to be repeated. There are those who say they agree, only to block everything for vulgar formal matters. At a political level, they all say they are supporting employees and those who have been unemployed, but then when it comes to the concrete questions and everything stops for absurd political strategies, to the detriment of the people directly involved’. Jelmini, like Gargantini, asks for clarity.

