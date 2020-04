City Hall has announced that the municipal vote planned on the 26th April regarding the renovation and continuity of Lugano Airport has been postponed to the 28th June 2020. The City hopes that the canton will also arrange the cantonal vote on the same date.

An Executive said “The decision to postpone the vote on the rehabilitation and relaunch of the Lugano-Agno airport takes into account the ongoing health emergency and considers the difficulties experienced by the population during this delicate moment which do not allow us to carry out the voting procedures with due tranquillity” On 25th November Lugano City Council approved the municipal message with the aim of rehabilitating LASA and relaunching the airport’s activities, opening management to private investors.

An allocation of 3.6 million Swiss Francs is expected for the recapitalisation of the company and 1.38 million Swiss Francs to cover the losses reported in the financial statements at the end of 2019. On 28th June, citizens will be asked to comment on the credit voted by the Legislative in favour of the renovation of the airport, which plays a fundamental role in the network of cantonal mobility and acts as a catalyst for important economic activities; and importantly it is a strategic element for the development of the tourism sector.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata