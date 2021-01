We will continue with two projects, explained the Town Hall, completely different». «Both credible». «Two very distant visions of what could be for the development of the airport». A more minimalist project, certainly pragmatic (and this was judged with a merit by the Town Hall), and one a little more complex and courageous (and this at one point seemed like a flaw). After weeks of hesitation The Municipality of Lugano announced that it has decided to continue the negotiations for the management of the Agno airport with the «Friends of the airport» consortium (represented by Giovanna Masoni Brenni and which includes the (former CEO of L’Oréal sir Lindsay Owen-Jones and the Bonomi family) and with the group composed of the entrepreneur Stefano Artioli, the lawyer Oscar Crameri, Rolf Marending (CEO of Eliticino-Tarmac) and Massimo Malgorani (owner of Delta Line SA). The City aims that by April to submit the request for authorization to enter into negotiations to the City Council and will therefore further analyze the projects, further investigating the economic aspects of the operation.

Behind the Scenes of the Choice

There was some hesitation prior to the announcemen. According to our sources, the Executive has long been on the point of directly choosing one group (that of Owen-Jones and Bonomi) and discarding the others. Then he opted to involve the group led by Artioli in the second phase of the competition.

S

Decisive last hearing

Decisive - again according to unofficial sources - would have been the last hearing. About ten days ago, the City Hall decided to convene the three most promising groups (Owen-Jones, Artioli and the Indian SKN group). 700,000 passengers in Agno). The hearing of the Artioli consortium would have gone well (»Very well» a source tells us). That of Sir Owen-Jones’s group a little less. And so, knowing that both consortiums had deposited 10 million bank guarantees (initially unsolicited, at least not in this formula), the games reopened.

Appeals avoided, for now

A choice, of the Municipality, which avoids (but perhaps simply postpones) possible legal clashes between the two consortiums. Most likely, in fact, by choosing only one group, the excluded one would have filed an instance against the procedure adopted by the Municipality. And the two groups had made no secret of being ready to rely on lawyers. But then it went like this? Did you choose to continue the competition with two groups to avoid appeals? We asked the Town Hall and both the mayor Borradori and the municipal Angelo Jelmini said no. «They are both good projects. Both are credible projects. Perfection does not exist, but with these two proposals we have different visions of the possible development of the airport ». Visions that can now be further explored.

The two proposals

But let’s take a look at these two proposals. That of the group «Friends of the airport» (Owen-Jones - Bonomi) is based on pragmatism. «Various real estate investments are planned - Masoni Brenni explained to us on 10 December - all linked to the needs of the airport itself. Investments that, like scheduled flights, respond to the airport’s questions and needs with appropriate means, in order to be able step by step to build a solid company that grows. We believe it is the way to avoid the disastrous past failures». Scheduled flights are also planned - to Bern and Geneva - with small 10-seat King Air 350s and 8-seat King Air 250s. The proposal by Artioli, Crameri, Marending and Malgorani is more articulated - we talked about it on 12 January. Their idea for the future of Agno passes from the concept of energy independence. The desire to create the first (or one of the first) airports in Europe to self-sustain in terms of energy production (through solar panels) and hydrogen, which will be the fuel of next generation aircraft. Artioli intends to demolish the airport buildings - considered extremely old - and rebuild them. New hangars, a new terminal and a parking garage. And above all to create a large area in which to gather companies that deal with technological development, with particular attention to the technology linked to drones, destined to impose itself in the coming years and which will almost certainly change the world of aviation and transport of goods. Also in this case scheduled flights are planned.

The next steps

What happens now? The Executive would like to submit as soon as possible (by April), the request for authorization to enter into negotiations with the two groups. It will mean receiving the endorsement to sell the federal concession and give the winning group a surface right.

They talk about patches and dreams

The Friends of the airport group in a press release announced that «we are pleased to be among the two chosen candidates» and expressed satisfaction. Then here is the dig at the competitors «We believe we are the best possible compromise between dream and reality.» But concern is also expressed about the timing and methods of the proposed procedure (that of a parallel negotiation between two projects), also drawing on ideas from other projects, «and for how the Municipality will be able to guarantee the transparency and regularity of this procedure». Stefano Artioli expressed satisfaction, contacted by us. And even the entrepreneur in recent weeks had not spared a few digs. In the January 12 edition, referring to the competing project, he spoke of «a patch» and increased the dose:

Collaborations and alliances are hoped.

In the end, as seen, the choice will be between the group headed by Sir Owen-Jones and that of Artioli. What about the other five who had come forward but were excluded? The Municipality hopes for forms of collaboration and alliances. That is, he hopes that those projects - all judged to be of value - will not end up in oblivion but will be taken up again, as far as possible, by the group that will ultimately manage the airport. But let’s see these groups. Many appreciated the proposal of SKN Haryana City Gas Distribution Pvt. Ltd., an Indian company represented by Daniel von Rechitar. On January 7, a spokesperson - Virender Singh - explained their plans to us. The intention was to invest 60 million francs in Agno to transform the airport into a sort of model regional airport in Europe. «We want to intervene on the runway but also at the real estate level, creating new parking spaces for aircraft, hangars, hotels and restaurants inside the airport». SKN’s project has joined in recent months with that of another group that had come forward: the airline Moov, which intended to connect Lugano to 17 European airports and bring 700,000 passengers a year to Agno (numbers similar to those of the heyday of Crossair). And numbers that have scared the Executive a bit.

«They didn’t let us know»

The «Northern Lights» project is also interesting. A local entrepreneur (Damien Hefti) and a former pilot (Andrea Brukhardt) wanted to re-propose the example of the St. Gallen airport in Lugano. The intention was to create a holding company divided into two companies : one would take care of the property and airport management, the other (SouthSwiss Airways) would manage the scheduled flights. With some Embraer 170 they would have connected Lugano to Geneva but also to London and Germany (as well as offering charter flights to summer destinations). On the Ticinotoday portal, Hefti and Brukhardt complained that they were no longer contacted by the city council even though we presented liquidity guarantees for 10 million francs.

Summer charters

H24 was among the participants in the call of interest put forward by the Town Hall. In the past, his contact person, Fabio De Luca, had tried to set up a vast network of connections with an airline (24Airways) from Malpensa. And then there was the «Team Lug» group. The contacts include Raffaella Meledandri of Air-Dynamic (a private transport company already active in Lugano) and Nicola Brivio. In the first phase, it focused above all on summer routes and on low-cost connections to interesting destinations for the larger Ticino communities such as Portugal, Germany and the Balkan countries.

«We did not expect it»

Yesterday the mayor Borradori reiterated that he was amazed both by the number and by the quality of the projects arrived on the table of the Town Hall and the working group. «We expected two or three would come forward. Certainly not six or seven. And from the analysis of the projects, very interesting proposals emerge ». Proposals that the Town Hall, as mentioned, hopes can still be cultivated.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata